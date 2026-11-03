×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Co-op Bank hands over Sh102m refurbished orthopaedic wards to KNH

Health & Science
 By Brian Ngugi | 8h ago | 2 min read

 

 Refurbished orthopaedic wards at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi. [Brian Ngugi, Standard] 

Co-operative Bank of Kenya (Co-op Bank) has completed the Sh102 million reconstruction and equipping of three orthopaedic wards at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Nairobi.

The tier-one lender handed over the facilities to the Ministry of Health and the hospital’s management board in a move expected to improve patient outcomes and ease pressure on one of East Africa’s largest referral hospitals.

The bank, through its foundation, said it spent six months on the project, which included the installation of state-of-the-art equipment and new beds across the three wards.

The upgrade is aimed at enabling “much improved health outcomes for patients” and allowing healthcare workers to operate more effectively, the bank said in a statement.

The handover ceremony was attended by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, KNH Board Chairman Abass Gullet, KNH Chief Executive Officer Richard Lesiyampe and Lydia Rono, Director of Corporate and Institutional Banking at Co-op Bank.

The investment underscores a growing trend of private-sector involvement in Kenya’s public healthcare infrastructure, as the government seeks to plug funding gaps and modernise ageing facilities.

KNH, which handles thousands of referrals annually from across the country, has long faced capacity constraints and equipment shortages in its orthopaedic department.

“The facilities are expected to enable much improved health outcomes for patients and enable healthcare workers to be much more effective,” the bank said.

 

Health CS Aden Duale, KNH Board Chairman Abass Gullet, CEO Richard Lesiyampe and Co-op Bank's Lydia Rono during the handover of three refurbished orthopaedic wards at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi. [Brian Ngugi, Standard] 

The refurbished wards are expected to benefit patients recovering from fractures, joint replacements and other orthopaedic procedures, many of whom require prolonged hospital stays. Improved equipment and bedding are likely to reduce complications and speed up recovery times.

Co-op Bank has increasingly positioned itself as a partner in national development, funding projects in health, education and infrastructure through its foundation.

The KNH project is one of its largest single healthcare investments in recent years.

The handover comes as the Health Ministry seeks to upgrade referral hospitals under its broader reform agenda, with public-private partnerships seen as a key financing channel.

KNH serves as a teaching hospital for the University of Nairobi’s Medical School and receives patients from across Kenya and neighbouring countries. Its orthopaedic unit is one of the busiest in the region.

The bank said the project was completed on schedule and within budget.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Five Ebola patients recover, 52 contacts remain in quarantine
Five Ebola patients recover, 52 contacts remain in quarantine
Next article
Co-op Bank hands over Sh102m refurbished orthopaedic wards to KNH
Co-op Bank hands over Sh102m refurbished orthopaedic wards to KNH
.

Similar Articles

How heavy rains expose dogs, cats to diseases
By David Njaaga 2026-11-02 15:24:51
How heavy rains expose dogs, cats to diseases
Small lump, big threat: Doctors warn of bone cancer danger
By Stephen Rutto 2026-11-02 06:00:00
Small lump, big threat: Doctors warn of bone cancer danger
Kang'ata expands Murang'a Hospital to ease congestion
By Boniface Gikandi 2026-11-01 16:56:46
Kang'ata expands Murang'a Hospital to ease congestion
.

Latest Articles

One in three sexually active unmarried women in Kenya lack access to family planning
One in three sexually active unmarried women in Kenya lack access to family planning
Health & Science
By Wanjiku Kariuki
2026-11-03 16:32:17
Five Ebola patients recover, 52 contacts remain in quarantine
Health & Science
By Esther Nyambura
2026-11-03 14:38:33
Co-op Bank hands over Sh102m refurbished orthopaedic wards to KNH
Health & Science
By Brian Ngugi
2026-11-03 09:57:12
How heavy rains expose dogs, cats to diseases
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2026-11-02 15:24:51
.

Recommended Articles

>Africa CDC backs Kenya's Ebola response, criticises Saudi Arabia's travel restrictions
By Eunice Omollo 2026-11-01 16:07:36
Africa CDC backs Kenya's Ebola response, criticises Saudi Arabia's travel restrictions
>Why cervical cancer screening matters even when you feel healthy
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-10-31 08:00:00
Why cervical cancer screening matters even when you feel healthy
>Ebola fight faces fresh hurdle as lab technicians threaten to strike
By Okumu Modachi 2026-10-28 14:00:55
Ebola fight faces fresh hurdle as lab technicians threaten to strike
>Regional body backs intensified Ebola screening at four Kenyan entry points
By Juliet Omelo 2026-10-27 15:37:25
Regional body backs intensified Ebola screening at four Kenyan entry points
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved