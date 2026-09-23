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10 hearts, one mission: Global specialists join KNH for heart surgeries

By Mercy Kahenda | Sep. 23, 2026
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Surgeons perform open-heart surgery at Kenya National Hospital in Nairobi on September 23, 2026. At least 10 patients are set to undergo the procedure. [Courtesy]

Ten heart patients at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) are set to undergo specialised open-heart surgery this week as international cardiac specialists join Kenyan doctors in a mission aimed at expanding access to advanced cardiac care and transferring skills to local health professionals.

Two of the 10 patients had undergone surgery by the start of the week, with eight others scheduled for procedures under the initiative dubbed “10 Hearts, One Mission.”

“Two hearts, eight more to go,” KNH said in an update on the mission.

The week-long programme has brought together cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons, cardiac anaesthesiologists, perfusionists, nurses and other specialists from Japan, the United States, Sweden and Canada to work alongside KNH's multidisciplinary cardiac team.

Each procedure takes about two and a half hours.

The 10 patients were pre-screened and assessed through the KNH outpatient cardiology clinic before being selected for the mission.

The KIBOS Mission team arrived in Kenya over the weekend and was received by KNH Senior Director of Clinical Services Dr Joel Lessan. The visiting specialists reviewed the patients' medical files, studied their medical histories and met them ahead of the surgeries, which began on Monday.

Dr Lessan said the mission was providing an opportunity to undertake some complex procedures that have previously been difficult to perform at the hospital.

“Some surgeries, for instance, we were not able to do, or were not advanced enough for us to do. We have an opportunity to do them,” he said.

He said the collaboration between the KNH multidisciplinary team and the visiting specialists would provide specialised cardiac care while strengthening local capacity.

Surgeons perform open-heart surgery at Kenya National Hospital in Nairobi on September 23, 2026.  [Courtesy]

Dr Simon Nderitu, a KNH cardiothoracic surgeon, said the team was treating different conditions affecting the heart and its valves.

“Some of the patients have blocked valves because of rheumatic disease. Others have blocked blood vessels,” he said.

Coronary arteries supply blood to the heart, and blockages can interfere with the organ's ability to function properly.

KNH Principal Nursing Officer in the cardiology department Eric Otieno, said preparations for the mission had involved extensive coordination between the hospital and the visiting team.

“We are ready and happy to receive them and partner with them. We look forward to the skills they will bring, so that we pick on them for our services,” he said.

Preparations for the surgeries took about three months, involving checks on theatres, equipment, supplies and the multidisciplinary team.

Dr Adan Jaldesa, a cardiovascular perfusionist, said several meetings had been held to ensure the hospital was adequately prepared.

“We have been having several meetings in preparation for this camp and ensuring all that is needed from our side is available,” he said.

The team comprises cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons, perfusionists, anaesthetists, nurses, nutritionists, physiologists and physiotherapists, among other specialists.

For KNH cardiology department head Dr Gladys Njihia, the mission gives patients access to specialised care without having to travel outside the country.

“Patients will be getting world-class care in their country, at KNH,” she said.

Njihia said the procedures were being conducted under the Social Health Authority (SHA), with the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) covering the costs.

“It will be affordable for patients. It is a huge advantage for patients,” she said.

The mission is also expected to strengthen the capacity of Kenyan specialists to manage complex cardiac cases after the visiting team leaves.

Dr Bernard Muriuki Gitura, a cardiologist, said KNH had a significant number of patients waiting for cardiac surgery.

He said the hospital already performs open-heart procedures, including operations for patients with rheumatic heart disease, but the partnership would expose local specialists to additional techniques, particularly in cardiac bypass surgery.

“During the camp, we hope that the interaction with doctors will impact skills and knowledge. They are actually coming for training,” Gitura said.

He added that the objective was to ensure the skills gained could continue to benefit patients after the mission.

Cardiac anaesthesiologist Mark Gachie said working with international specialists had helped Kenyan health professionals strengthen their skills.

“Looking forward to the KIBOS cardiac mission is always a great experience, working with international faculty and getting expertise from outside, who help boost our knowledge and skills as we take care of our Kenyan patients,” he said.

KIBOS is an international non-governmental organisation comprising healthcare specialists from different countries. The team has travelled to Kenya to provide specialised cardiac care, bring medical expertise and equipment, and work alongside local health professionals.

The mission is expected to conclude after the 10 planned cardiac surgeries, while the skills transfer and collaboration are intended to strengthen KNH's capacity to provide complex cardiac care.

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Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Open-heart Surgery Cardiology Clinic
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