Kenya records third case as quarantine comes under renewed scrutiny

Health CS Aden Duale speaks at Afya House regarding Kenya’s preparedness and emergency response measures against Ebola Virus Disease. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya has confirmed a third Bundibugyo Ebola case, deepening concerns over the risk of further infections as health authorities race to trace contacts and contain the virus on the 14th calendar day since the first patient arrived in Nairobi.

The latest patient, a 65-year-old woman and close relative of the first two patients, had been in quarantine since October 6. She developed fever, a sore throat and malaise before testing positive, according to Reuters.

Her infection brings Kenya’s confirmed cases to three, including the first patient, who died on October 5. The second and third patients were identified while in quarantine, underscoring the importance of daily monitoring in detecting infections among people already considered at risk.

But the third case also means the search for further infections must continue. Investigators now need to establish the woman’s exposure history, identify anyone who may have been exposed to her and determine whether the existing contact-tracing network captures everyone at risk.

The immediate question is whether the infections remain confined to the known family contact network or whether further cases will emerge as surveillance continues.

Kenya’s first patient was a Kenyan citizen who had lived in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for seven years. He travelled through Uganda before arriving in Nairobi on October 3, was admitted to hospital and tested positive for Bundibugyo Ebola on October 5. He died that day, and the Ministry of Health announced the confirmed case on October 6.

The second patient, a 39-year-old close relative, developed fever, fatigue and joint pains on October 13 while in quarantine. His samples tested positive at the National Virology Reference Laboratory and the Kenya Medical Research Institute laboratory on October 14.

The third patient’s confirmation on October 16 further demonstrates that people who initially appear well can develop symptoms during the incubation period.

The three cases are linked, according to reports on the latest confirmation. However, the emergence of another infection means authorities must continue investigating possible exposures and monitor contacts through their individual 21-day periods.

The first patient’s arrival date does not determine when every contact was exposed. Each monitoring period must be calculated from the relevant last exposure.

The limits of early reassurance

Before the second case was confirmed, pathologist Dr Ahmed Kalebi said the absence of symptomatic contacts offered grounds for cautious optimism.

“At Day 12, with no symptomatic contacts, there is reason for cautious optimism about Kenya’s Ebola response,” he said.

“Each further symptom-free day gives us more reason to hope that secondary infection and local transmission have been avoided.”

The second and third cases have since changed that assessment. Both patients were identified after developing symptoms while in quarantine, showing why an absence of symptoms at one point in time cannot be treated as proof that no further infections will occur.

Kalebi had also cautioned against declaring victory before contacts completed their monitoring periods.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that we may have ‘dodged the bullet,’ although we cannot yet say that with certainty,” he said before the second case was reported.

That caution is now even more relevant. Kenya has confirmed three infections, and health teams must continue identifying contacts, investigating exposures and testing anyone who develops symptoms.

Bundibugyo Ebola symptoms can appear within 21 days of exposure. People who have been exposed must therefore complete the prescribed monitoring period, even if they remain symptom-free for several days.

WHO’s earlier assessment

Dr Martins Chibweze Livinus, the World Health Organisation’s head of emergencies in Kenya, previously described the first infection as an imported case and said there was no evidence of further spread at the time.

“What Kenya has is an imported case. One case, unfortunately the patient died. So far there have not been any new evidence of spread of Ebola in Kenya,” he said.

Those remarks predated confirmation of the second and third cases and should not be interpreted as WHO’s current assessment of the situation.

The distinction between an imported infection and subsequent linked cases is important. The first patient brought the infection into Kenya after travelling from the DRC through Uganda. The two later cases have been reported among his close relatives.

Their identification does not, by itself, establish widespread community transmission. But it requires investigators to establish where and when exposure occurred and whether anyone outside the known contact network could have been infected.

Chibweze had also explained that Kenya notified WHO through the channels provided under the International Health Regulations, which require countries to report events that may pose a public health risk.

“According to the international health regulations 2005, article 6 obligates the state countries to notify WHO, whenever they have verified any unusual cases of health events. Ebola falls into that category,” he said.

Notification allows WHO to engage with national authorities and support the response. It does not replace the work of tracing contacts, isolating suspected cases and monitoring people who may have been exposed.

Testing the surveillance system

Kenya’s response relies on several layers of protection, including screening at points of entry, clinical detection in hospitals, laboratory confirmation, isolation and contact tracing.

Before the second case was identified, the Ministry of Health had reported screening more than 667,000 travellers at 26 points of entry. The government had also designated laboratories for testing, made isolation beds available and trained thousands of healthcare workers in Ebola prevention and management.

These measures provide the infrastructure needed to detect and manage infections. They do not guarantee that every infection will be identified at a border or that further cases will not occur.

Dr Victor Ofula, a senior scientist at the Kenya Medical Research Institute, previously argued that the identification of the first patient in hospital demonstrated the importance of clinical vigilance, even when screening at points of entry does not flag a traveller.

“The fact that a health worker was able to identify the case in the hospital shows that the systems are working, so we are better prepared,” Ofula said.

His assessment highlights the importance of clinicians considering a patient’s symptoms alongside travel and exposure history.

Laboratory confirmation is also essential. Kenya has been using molecular testing, including polymerase chain reaction (PCR), to confirm infections.

The detection of the second and third patients while in quarantine demonstrates the value of monitoring people already identified as contacts. It also increases the importance of tracing anyone who may have been exposed to the latest patient before she was isolated.

The next phase

With three confirmed cases and one death, Kenya’s response has moved beyond monitoring the aftermath of a single imported infection. Health teams must now sustain surveillance across the connected contact networks and establish whether further exposures occurred.

The latest case also reinforces why the 21-day monitoring period cannot be shortened simply because several days have passed without symptoms. The risk assessment depends on each person’s exposure history and whether any new infections emerge.

The immediate priorities are to identify and monitor the third patient’s contacts, continue testing suspected cases, maintain isolation and treatment capacity, and provide timely public information as the investigation develops.

The fact that the second and third patients were identified while in quarantine shows that surveillance can detect infections among known contacts. Whether Kenya can prevent further transmission will depend on how quickly and comprehensively health teams respond to each new case.

On Day 14 since the first patient arrived in Nairobi, the question is no longer whether Kenya has escaped further infection. It is whether the response can contain the linked cases and prevent the chain of transmission from extending beyond the people already identified.