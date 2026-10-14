×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Kenya confirms second Ebola case

Health & Science
 By Mike Kihaki | 3h ago | 2 min read
 Health workers in personal protective equipments against Ebola. [Courtesy] 

Kenya has confirmed a second case of Ebola, raising the country’s total to two confirmed infections and one death as health authorities intensifies contact tracing, quarantine and surveillance to prevent further transmission.

In a press release issued on October 14, 2026, Director General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth said the latest patient is a 39-year-old man who is a close family member of the first confirmed case.

The man had already been placed under quarantine and was receiving daily monitoring when he developed fever, fatigue and joint pains on October 13.

Health teams immediately isolated him and collected samples for testing. The National Virology Reference Laboratory and the KEMRI-CDC laboratory independently returned positive results for Ebola, specifically Bundibugyo Virus Disease.

The patient has since been admitted to a designated treatment centre, where trained medical personnel are providing supportive care.

The Ministry said the early detection demonstrated the effectiveness of the containment measures, noting that the patient’s existing quarantine status had helped prevent further exposure.

“This is the response working as designed,” the Ministry stated, adding that updates on the patient’s condition would be provided as appropriate.

Authorities have stressed that the two confirmed cases are linked and that there is currently no evidence of transmission within the wider community.

However, the emergence of a second case underscores the importance of sustained vigilance, particularly as investigations continue to establish whether other people may have been exposed.

According to the Ministry, 128 contacts associated with the first case have been identified. By October 13, health teams had traced 113, including 108 who are quarantined in Kenya and undergoing daily clinical assessments and temperature checks for 21 days following their last potential exposure.

Five other contacts are outside the country, and the relevant health authorities have been notified under the International Health Regulations of 2005. Efforts to trace the remaining 15 contacts are ongoing.

Investigators are also assessing people who may have interacted with the second patient after he developed symptoms, including quarantine personnel and healthcare workers.

The Ministry said anyone among the identified contacts who develops symptoms will be isolated and tested immediately.

Infection prevention and control measures have also been strengthened at quarantine and treatment facilities, with protective equipment provided to medical personnel.

The response is being coordinated under national public health regulations, while the World Health Organization has been notified. Kenya has not imposed restrictions on travel, trade or public gatherings.

Amoth urged Kenyans to remain calm, avoid speculation and seek medical attention promptly if symptoms develop.

“Ebola is not spread through the air; it spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of a person who is sick with, or has died from, the disease,” he said.

He advised anyone experiencing fever, unusual tiredness, muscle or joint pains, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding to seek care at the nearest health facility.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Kenya confirms second Ebola case
Kenya confirms second Ebola case
Next article
Health workers praised over Ebola response, urged to stay vigilant
Health workers praised over Ebola response, urged to stay vigilant
.

Similar Articles

Health Ministry presses KEMSA over essential drug shortages in hospitals
By Antony Gitonga 2026-10-14 10:53:05
Health Ministry presses KEMSA over essential drug shortages in hospitals
Contact tracing helps keep Ebola at bay, eight days after imported fatal case
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-10-14 09:26:49
Contact tracing helps keep Ebola at bay, eight days after imported fatal case
Kenya urged to sustain Ebola safeguards as contact tracing continues
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-10-14 08:00:00
Kenya urged to sustain Ebola safeguards as contact tracing continues
.

Latest Articles

Kenya confirms second Ebola case
Kenya confirms second Ebola case
Health & Science
By Mike Kihaki
2026-10-14 18:09:39
Health Ministry presses KEMSA over essential drug shortages in hospitals
Health & Science
By Antony Gitonga
2026-10-14 10:53:05
Contact tracing helps keep Ebola at bay, eight days after imported fatal case
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-10-14 09:26:49
Premium
Kenya urged to sustain Ebola safeguards as contact tracing continues
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-10-14 08:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Ebola: Why safe burial protocols matter in containing virus
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-10-13 10:52:38
Ebola: Why safe burial protocols matter in containing virus
>Kenya declares Ebola a formidable epidemic disease, sets new rules
By David Njaaga 2026-10-12 20:52:48
Kenya declares Ebola a formidable epidemic disease, sets new rules
>Cancer doctors urge wider screening as patients arrive at stage four
By David Njaaga 2026-10-12 20:08:28
Cancer doctors urge wider screening as patients arrive at stage four
>Govt steps up Ebola response as taskforce reviews preparedness
By Mate Tongola 2026-10-12 12:30:37
Govt steps up Ebola response as taskforce reviews preparedness
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved