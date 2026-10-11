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Kenya lists 122 Ebola contacts as surveillance continues

By Eunice Omollo | Oct. 11, 2026
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A healthworker sprays disinfectant on his colleague at an ebola treatment centre in Beni, Eastern Congo. [AFP]

Kenya has listed and verified 122 contacts linked to its first imported Bundibugyo Ebola case, with health authorities reporting no new infections since the patient’s death. Of these, 108 are in quarantine and under very close supervision.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the first case on October 6, triggering contact tracing, isolation of exposed individuals and intensified surveillance to contain potential spread.

“Those in quarantine are being monitored daily and none have developed any symptoms thus far. Tracing of the remaining contacts is continuous, working with international partners where needed, and surveillance is active around the clock,” Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said on Sunday.

Of 293 samples tested from 289 alerts, only the imported case has returned a positive result, according to the ministry. Kenya has also screened 667,675 travellers at 26 points of entry, including 2,345 in the past 24 hours.

Five designated laboratories, including two mobile facilities at the Lakwaha and Busia borders, are testing samples. Duale said specimens can be referred from any county, with confirmed results available within six to 12 hours.

A total of 241 isolation beds are available across five hospitals in Nairobi, Eldoret and Mombasa, including up to 50 intensive care beds at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital. The government has trained 4,917 healthcare workers in Ebola management, while 343 trained responders are on standby.

Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni Muriuki has urged Kenyans to remain calm, continue with normal activities and follow public health guidelines as surveillance and preparedness efforts continue.

Speaking during a church service at ACK St Barnabas Mururi, attended by county and other government officials, Muthoni emphasised the importance of relying on verified information from the Ministry of Health and avoiding the spread of rumours.

She said screening was ongoing at points of entry and relevant agencies were coordinating surveillance. People who had interacted with the patient had been isolated as a precautionary public health measure.

The PS urged Kenyans to observe proper hand hygiene, maintain sanitation and follow official public health advice. Members of the public should also remain alert to possible symptoms and promptly seek guidance from health authorities if they become unwell after a potential exposure.

Ebola can cause fever, weakness, muscle pain, headache and sore throat, followed in some cases by vomiting, diarrhoea, rash and bleeding. These symptoms can also occur in other illnesses, so they do not, on their own, confirm Ebola. Anyone who suspects exposure should contact health authorities for instructions rather than self-diagnosing or visiting a health facility without warning.

Kenya has received commendation from the World Health Organisation for reporting the imported case and the response measures undertaken so far.

Duale has also urged Kenyans to remain vigilant without panicking and to use the designated toll-free emergency helpline for guidance if they develop symptoms or suspect exposure.

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Related Topics

Kenya Ebola Outbreak Bundibugyo Ebola Ministry of Health Ebola Contacts
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