×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Healthcare facilities get 14 days to renew SHA contracts or risk losing patients

Health & Science
 By Wanjiku Kariuki | 7h ago | 2 min read
   Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi at a past event. [File, Standard]

Healthcare facilities have 14 days to renew their contracts with the Social Health Authority (SHA) or lose access to patients covered under the scheme.

SHA has extended the contracting deadline to October 14, giving providers more time to complete the process for the 2026-2029 contracting cycle.

The extension comes after the previous deadline of September 30 lapsed. Facilities that do not complete the process by the new deadline will not be able to continue providing services to SHA beneficiaries.

SHA CEO Mercy Mwangangi said facilities will continue operating under their existing contracts during the 14-day extension.

“At the end of the 14 days, the existing contracts will lapse and no further extension will be granted,” she wrote.

Under the extension, healthcare facilities will receive an extension to their healthcare provider contracts through the e-contracting platform. Providers must confirm acceptance, sign and return the agreement within three days to maintain continuity of services.

“Service provision to SHA beneficiaries will only continue in facilities that accept the 14-day extension period,” Mwangangi said.

SHA said 10,006 providers have expressed interest and are at various stages of the contracting process.

Facilities that have not completed the process have also been directed to work with their respective SHA county managers to arrange the transfer of patients receiving ongoing care to contracted providers.

The authority will hold dedicated Hakika contracting clinics in every county from Monday, October 5, through its county offices to help providers complete the process for the 2026-2029 cycle.

Mwangangi said the schedule for the clinics and the requirements for providers will be posted on the SHA website.

Facilities with all the required documents have been urged to complete the contracting process without waiting for the October 14 deadline.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Laboratories in the country go unchecked as virtual inspections raise safety concerns
Laboratories in the country go unchecked as virtual inspections raise safety concerns
Next article
Kenya steps up medicine regulations to strengthen supply chain
Kenya steps up medicine regulations to strengthen supply chain
.

Similar Articles

How one potato eye can produce 10,000 cuttings
By David Njaaga 2026-09-30 14:30:00
How one potato eye can produce 10,000 cuttings
Pre-eclampsia: pregnancy complication stealing mothers and babies
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-09-30 13:30:52
Pre-eclampsia: pregnancy complication stealing mothers and babies
MEDS targets private healthcare market with new company
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-09-30 11:24:18
MEDS targets private healthcare market with new company
.

Latest Articles

Laboratories in the country go unchecked as virtual inspections raise safety concerns
Laboratories in the country go unchecked as virtual inspections raise safety concerns
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-10-01 12:07:24
Healthcare facilities get 14 days to renew SHA contracts or risk losing patients
Health & Science
By Wanjiku Kariuki
2026-10-01 11:23:57
Kenya steps up medicine regulations to strengthen supply chain
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
2026-09-30 21:08:28
How one potato eye can produce 10,000 cuttings
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2026-09-30 14:30:00
.

Recommended Articles

>UAE backs Ebola fight as Kenya tightens border surveillance
By David Njaaga 2026-09-29 13:44:00
UAE backs Ebola fight as Kenya tightens border surveillance
>Growing old with HIV: Lobby warns of emerging challenges
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-09-29 10:04:39
Growing old with HIV: Lobby warns of emerging challenges
>Rabies kills thousands in Kenya as vaccination and surveillance gaps persist
By Maryann Muganda 2026-09-28 11:19:23
Rabies kills thousands in Kenya as vaccination and surveillance gaps persist
>Health care providers have until September 30 to renew SHA contracts
By Mate Tongola 2026-09-28 10:58:21
Health care providers have until September 30 to renew SHA contracts
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved