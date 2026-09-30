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Pre-eclampsia: pregnancy complication stealing mothers and babies

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 3h ago | 6 min read
 In Kenya, maternal mortality remains high, with 355 maternal deaths reported for every 100,000 live births. [iStockphoto]

Getting pregnant is no longer a cause for celebration for some women and families. Instead, pregnancy can bring fears of complications that may claim the life of the mother, the baby or both.

For William Jalavikuba Munthali, a traditional leader from northern Malawi, pregnancy in his community has increasingly become a matter of survival.

“Pregnancy is never celebrated. When a woman gets pregnant, they are told they are courageous. In our setup, pregnancy is a matter of life and death,” says Munthali. “The probability of survival is very minimal, at 50/50. This is a challenge that should be addressed immediately.”

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