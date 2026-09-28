×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Health care providers have until September 30 to renew SHA contracts

Health & Science
 By Mate Tongola | 7h ago | 2 min read
  Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi at a past event. [File, Standard]

Healthcare providers across the country have until September 30 to renew their service contracts with the Social Health Authority (SHA) or risk being locked out of the scheme and barred from treating its beneficiaries.

SHA has warned that facilities that fail to execute new agreements under the 2026–2029 contracting cycle before the deadline will not be allowed to offer services to beneficiaries from October 1.

In a notice signed by Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi, the authority said existing contracts would expire on September 30, 2026, at 11.59 pm, requiring all facilities seeking to continue serving SHA beneficiaries to complete the renewal process before then.

“The Social Health Authority notifies all healthcare providers/healthcare facilities that current provider contracts will expire on 30 September 2026 at 11:59 pm,” the statement read in part.

SHA further warned that providers who fail to complete the contracting process would have their access to the SHA provider portal switched off, effectively preventing them from offering services to patients covered under the scheme.

Facilities have been urged to finalise their applications through the SHA E-Contracting Portal and meet all outstanding requirements before the deadline to avoid disruptions.

SHA also directed facilities that may not have completed the process by September 30 to make arrangements for patients receiving ongoing treatment to be transferred to contracted providers to ensure continuity of care.

“All providers are urged to complete outstanding contracting requirements promptly to avoid interruptions to services for beneficiaries,” the authority said.

The contracting deadline coincides with the expiry of an extended compliance period for healthcare facilities to meet the Health Management Information System (HMIS) requirements, which also ends on September 30.

Under the new arrangements, hospitals are required to have their digital systems certified and integrated with the Digital Health Agency (DHA) to remain eligible to provide services under SHA.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Rabies kills thousands in Kenya as vaccination and surveillance gaps persist
Rabies kills thousands in Kenya as vaccination and surveillance gaps persist
Next article
Health care providers have until September 30 to renew SHA contracts
Health care providers have until September 30 to renew SHA contracts
.

Similar Articles

Want to be of help to a loved one? The signs we should never ignore
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-09-28 08:30:00
Want to be of help to a loved one? The signs we should never ignore
Beyond the chemist: Pharmacies to play a bigger role in family planning
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-09-28 07:00:00
Beyond the chemist: Pharmacies to play a bigger role in family planning
The hidden burden behind Kenya's 2,000 clubfoot births
By Juliet Omelo 2026-09-28 06:00:00
The hidden burden behind Kenya's 2,000 clubfoot births
.

Latest Articles

Rabies kills thousands in Kenya as vaccination and surveillance gaps persist
Rabies kills thousands in Kenya as vaccination and surveillance gaps persist
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
2026-09-28 11:19:23
Health care providers have until September 30 to renew SHA contracts
Health & Science
By Mate Tongola
2026-09-28 10:58:21
Want to be of help to a loved one? The signs we should never ignore
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
2026-09-28 08:30:00
Beyond the chemist: Pharmacies to play a bigger role in family planning
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2026-09-28 07:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Every minute counts: The fight against Postpartum Haemorrhage
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-09-28 06:00:00
Every minute counts: The fight against Postpartum Haemorrhage
>Africa's medicine dependency: The race to build a homegrown pharmaceutical industry
By Mike Kihaki 2026-09-28 06:00:00
Africa's medicine dependency: The race to build a homegrown pharmaceutical industry
>Just before suicide: when the mind reaches its darkest place
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-09-28 06:00:00
Just before suicide: when the mind reaches its darkest place
>Sickle cell warriors call for mandatory screening to curb rising cases in Western
By Jackline Inyanji 2026-09-28 00:00:00
Sickle cell warriors call for mandatory screening to curb rising cases in Western
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved