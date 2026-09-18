Of new contracts and payment terms; inside SHA-hospitals clash

Wrangling has emerged over the contracting of hospitals, with facilities opposing clauses they say could leave them carrying the financial burden when the Social Health Authority (SHA) delays payment.
Contracted hospitals have raised concerns over the 2026/29 provider contracts drafted by the SHA, particularly provisions on payment of claims, deductions and obligations placed on healthcare providers.
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