Doctors' union threatens to join nurses' strike as it enters 43rd day

KMPDU Secretary-General and CEO Dr Devji Atellah during a press briefing on the nurses’ strike in Nairobi yesterday. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Doctors have threatened to shut down hospitals and join an ongoing nurses' strike if the government fails to resolve the six-week labour dispute within seven days.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) issued the ultimatum, warning that the continued walkout by nurses is severely disrupting health services across the country.