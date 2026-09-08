'No work, no pay,' Governor Badilisha tell striking nurses

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Nyandarua governor Kiarie Badilisha issues appointment letters to the 40 new recruited nurses at JM Kariuki hospital in Ol Kalou. He pleaded with the striking nurses to report to work as the negotiations between the county and national government continues. [James Munyeki]

Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha has ordered nurses participating in the ongoing nurses' strike across the country to return to work.

Otherwise, they will not receive their pending salaries.

During the ceremony for issuing appointment letters to newly recruited nurses and laboratory technicians at the JM Kariuki Memorial Hospital grounds, Governor Badilisha expressed regret that the industrial action had disrupted healthcare services in the county, leaving residents struggling to access vital medical care.

The governor stated that the strike had led to the closure of some dispensaries after nurses failed to report for duty, a situation he warned was endangering residents' lives.

Badilisha assured the striking healthcare workers that their grievances had been acknowledged, noting that the county government was engaging the national government to find lasting solutions to the issues raised by the nurses.

"This is a matter concerning the national government. Please, give us some time as we consult the national government. Our patients are really suffering. We should not get to a point where we do not pay your salaries," he said.

His sentiments were echoed by North Kinangop MCA Ednard King’ori, who said the nurses’ strike had significantly impacted residents across the county.

King’ori, who chairs the Nyandarua County Assembly Committee on Public Service, called for an amicable resolution of the dispute to safeguard healthcare services.

Simultaneously, Governor Badilisha congratulated the newly recruited nurses and laboratory technicians, urging them to serve residents diligently and contribute towards improving the quality of healthcare services in the county.

He challenged the new healthcare workers to uphold professionalism, dedication and compassion as they discharge their duties, noting that their recruitment would help strengthen service delivery in the county’s health facilities.

On her part, County Executive Committee member for Health Services Juliana Tsinanga said the recruitment of the new healthcare workers had been necessitated by the ongoing development and expansion of health infrastructure across the county.

Tsinanga said the additional workforce would complement the investments being made in health facilities and help ensure residents receive timely and quality healthcare services.

Beneficiaries of the new recruitment expressed gratitude to the county government for the opportunity, promising to serve residents with dedication and professionalism.

They said the appointment would not only give them an opportunity to contribute to improving healthcare delivery but also enable them to make a meaningful difference in the lives of residents.