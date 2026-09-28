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Every minute counts: The fight against Postpartum Haemorrhage

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 3h ago | 5 min read
 Thousands of Participants in the 2026 End Postpartum Hemorrhage Run, themed Run for Her, held at Ulinzi Sports Complex, Nairobi, on September 27, 2026. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

As experts race against time to save mothers from post-partum haemorrhage (PPH), Joseph Wanyonyi is still grappling with the loss of his wife. He vividly recalls the ordeal of September 9, 2025, when he eagerly prepared to welcome his wife and newborn.

On that fateful day, he walked his wife, Phylis Wanjiru, to a private hospital, where she was wheeled into the theatre for delivery. Moments later, the couple's joy was complete when Wanjiru safely delivered their fifth child through a Caesarean Section (CS).

They cuddled the newborn in celebration, but the happiness was short-lived. Soon after delivery, Wanjiru began to experience severe internal bleeding. Unfortunately, the hospital did not have blood in stock to transfuse her. For approximately seven hours, she bled.

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