When a rabid dog turns: How an attack can unfold and what to do next

A friendly dog can become aggressive. [BBC]

According to Dr Pauline Gitonga, a veterinary surgeon, one of the first clues that something is wrong is a change in the animal’s normal behaviour. A dog that was previously friendly can suddenly become aggressive, while one that was normally aggressive may become unusually quiet and withdrawn.

“It is a change in behaviour,” Dr Gitonga says, explaining how rabies can alter an animal. “A friendly dog can become aggressive, and a dog that was aggressive can become very quiet.”

The change may be followed by other signs. The dog can become restless, attack people or other animals without an obvious provocation, bite repeatedly and develop excessive salivation or frothing around the mouth. Its behaviour may become unpredictable, making it difficult for a person to know when an encounter is about to turn into an attack.