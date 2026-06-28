×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

PS Muthoni defends SHA, blames politics for low uptake in Kitui

Health & Science
 By Noel Nabiswa | 1h ago | 3 min read
 Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni says SHA had been designed to benefit all Kenyans regardless of employment status. [File, Standard]

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has urged Kenyans to ignore politicians opposing the Social Health Authority (SHA) and register, saying that the health insurance scheme offers more inclusive benefits.

Speaking during a citizen engagement forum at Thokoa Primary School in Kitui County on Saturday, Muthoni said that SHA had been designed to benefit all Kenyans regardless of employment status, unlike the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

“Unlike the previous insurance scheme, SHA works for everybody, not just the employed. Once you register for SHA, you become eligible for coverage instantly,” she said.

The PS expressed concern over the low uptake of the health insurance in some parts of the country, citing Kitui County where only 39 per cent of residents have enrolled.

Kitui SHA coordinator Abdikadir Abdi said thousands of eligible residents are yet to register despite ongoing public awareness campaigns. Muthoni blamed local politics and misinformation for the poor registration.

“The people who are telling you not to join SHA have comprehensive insurance schemes. They can easily fly to the United Kingdom for medical check-ups while ordinary Kenyans are left without healthcare protection,” she said.

The forum was part of the ongoing Jamii Imara Mashinani initiative, a nationwide government outreach programme aimed at highlighting President William Ruto's development agenda and addressing public concerns on key government projects and policies.

The delegation, comprising Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, heads of parastatals and directors of government agencies, has been traversing the country to showcase the Kenya Kwanza administration's achievements and counter misinformation.

A key highlight of the visit was the inspection of the ongoing tarmacking of the 23-kilometre Mbondoni–Kwa Siku road in Kitui County. The road forms part of the larger Kibwezi-Kitui Road project launched by President William Ruto in November last year.

Kenya National Highways Authority Board Chairperson Winnie Ngumi said the project was currently 52 per cent complete and is expected to be finished by December 2026.

“The government has already set aside Sh2.7 billion for compensation of persons affected by the project. Anyone affected by the entire Kibwezi-Kitui Road project should visit the nearest National Land Commission offices to identify themselves and collect their compensation,” Ngumi said.

Livestock Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke said the road would transform trade and economic opportunities across the Ukambani region.

“This road creates jobs, opens businesses and builds livelihoods. It will ensure that the people of the Ukambani region are fully integrated into the country's expanding economy,” Mueke said.

Mwingi West MP Charles Ngûna hailed the project as a long-awaited development that previous administrations had failed to deliver.

“For many years, this road was merely a campaign promise used by politicians. We should thank President Ruto for committing to deliver the Mbondoni-Kwa Siku road,” Ngûna said.

The leaders expressed confidence that the infrastructure project would improve connectivity between Ukambani, the Mount Kenya region and North Eastern Kenya while stimulating trade and investment across the corridor. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
PS Muthoni defends SHA, blames politics for low uptake in Kitui
PS Muthoni defends SHA, blames politics for low uptake in Kitui
Next article
Kenya's health system put to test amid Ebola preparedness
Kenya's health system put to test amid Ebola preparedness
.

Similar Articles

Bold Stand Against Drug Menace as Leaders sound alarm on national crisis
By Eucabeth Nyarianya 2026-06-27 12:30:33
Bold Stand Against Drug Menace as Leaders sound alarm on national crisis
Doctors' strike cripples healthcare services in Kericho
By Nikko Tanui 2026-06-27 11:56:10
Doctors' strike cripples healthcare services in Kericho
Duale: Kenya screens 140,000 travellers for Ebola, records no case
By Ronald Kipruto 2026-06-25 16:06:28
Duale: Kenya screens 140,000 travellers for Ebola, records no case
.

Latest Articles

Kenya in a drive to attain WHO medicine production level in the next five months
Kenya in a drive to attain WHO medicine production level in the next five months
Health & Science
By Patrick Beja
2026-06-27 17:40:00
Kenya's health system put to test amid Ebola preparedness
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-06-27 15:00:12
Bold Stand Against Drug Menace as Leaders sound alarm on national crisis
Health & Science
By Eucabeth Nyarianya
2026-06-27 12:30:33
Doctors' strike cripples healthcare services in Kericho
Health & Science
By Nikko Tanui
2026-06-27 11:56:10
.

Recommended Articles

>How communities are leading fight against malaria, TB and HIV
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-06-25 12:58:30
How communities are leading fight against malaria, TB and HIV
>Experts back digitalisation in healthcare as key tool in achieving UHC
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-06-25 10:20:18
Experts back digitalisation in healthcare as key tool in achieving UHC
>MP Shah: We will cooperate with SHA billing probe
By Mike Kihaki 2026-06-24 22:45:02
MP Shah: We will cooperate with SHA billing probe
>When weight, diabetes and kidney disease become one health story
By Jayne Rose Gacheri 2026-06-24 20:25:46
When weight, diabetes and kidney disease become one health story
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved