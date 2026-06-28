PS Muthoni defends SHA, blames politics for low uptake in Kitui

Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni says SHA had been designed to benefit all Kenyans regardless of employment status. [File, Standard]

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has urged Kenyans to ignore politicians opposing the Social Health Authority (SHA) and register, saying that the health insurance scheme offers more inclusive benefits.

Speaking during a citizen engagement forum at Thokoa Primary School in Kitui County on Saturday, Muthoni said that SHA had been designed to benefit all Kenyans regardless of employment status, unlike the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

“Unlike the previous insurance scheme, SHA works for everybody, not just the employed. Once you register for SHA, you become eligible for coverage instantly,” she said.

The PS expressed concern over the low uptake of the health insurance in some parts of the country, citing Kitui County where only 39 per cent of residents have enrolled.

Kitui SHA coordinator Abdikadir Abdi said thousands of eligible residents are yet to register despite ongoing public awareness campaigns. Muthoni blamed local politics and misinformation for the poor registration.

“The people who are telling you not to join SHA have comprehensive insurance schemes. They can easily fly to the United Kingdom for medical check-ups while ordinary Kenyans are left without healthcare protection,” she said.

The forum was part of the ongoing Jamii Imara Mashinani initiative, a nationwide government outreach programme aimed at highlighting President William Ruto's development agenda and addressing public concerns on key government projects and policies.

The delegation, comprising Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, heads of parastatals and directors of government agencies, has been traversing the country to showcase the Kenya Kwanza administration's achievements and counter misinformation.

A key highlight of the visit was the inspection of the ongoing tarmacking of the 23-kilometre Mbondoni–Kwa Siku road in Kitui County. The road forms part of the larger Kibwezi-Kitui Road project launched by President William Ruto in November last year.

Kenya National Highways Authority Board Chairperson Winnie Ngumi said the project was currently 52 per cent complete and is expected to be finished by December 2026.

“The government has already set aside Sh2.7 billion for compensation of persons affected by the project. Anyone affected by the entire Kibwezi-Kitui Road project should visit the nearest National Land Commission offices to identify themselves and collect their compensation,” Ngumi said.

Livestock Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke said the road would transform trade and economic opportunities across the Ukambani region.

“This road creates jobs, opens businesses and builds livelihoods. It will ensure that the people of the Ukambani region are fully integrated into the country's expanding economy,” Mueke said.

Mwingi West MP Charles Ngûna hailed the project as a long-awaited development that previous administrations had failed to deliver.

“For many years, this road was merely a campaign promise used by politicians. We should thank President Ruto for committing to deliver the Mbondoni-Kwa Siku road,” Ngûna said.

The leaders expressed confidence that the infrastructure project would improve connectivity between Ukambani, the Mount Kenya region and North Eastern Kenya while stimulating trade and investment across the corridor.