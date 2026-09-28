The hidden burden behind Kenya's 2,000 clubfoot births

Doctors put corrective casting on a child with clubfoot condition at APDK Dissability Centre in Nairobi. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Nearly 2,000 children are born with clubfoot in Kenya every year, turning what is a treatable childhood condition into a long-term challenge for thousands of families who must navigate repeated hospital visits, treatment costs and the risk of the deformity returning.

For four-month-old baby girl whose mother, Beatrice Mweni Chalo, began treatment when she was just two weeks old, the journey has already involved months of plaster casts at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.