A mother's sacrifice, Sh6m cost for a liver, the battle they ultimately lost

The swollen stomach of the 11-month-old Ethan Nolan suffering from chronic liver disease. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

For nearly a year, Lilian Aluoch's life revolved around hospital corridors, medical tests, blood transfusions and the fragile hope that her firstborn son would one day get better.

Since Ethan Nolan was about two weeks old, the 33-year-old mother had barely known what it meant to raise a baby at home. Instead of watching him grow through his first year, she spent months carrying him from one hospital to another, trying to understand why his eyes had turned yellow and why his urine.