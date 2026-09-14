Silverstein: Decorated cardiologist who shaped Kenya's heart care dies

Dr David Morton Silverstein joined The Nairobi Hospital as an admitting consultant cardiologist in 1977. [Courtesy]

His legacy is rich. Just a mention of his name would attract local and global attention.

He was a decorated specialist. His death has left the medical fraternity devastated. Known as a ‘father of cardiology’ in Kenya, Dr David Morton Silverstein was pronounced dead on Sunday morning. He died at The Nairobi Hospital at the age of 82. The American-born cardiologist was a long-term personal doctor of President Daniel Arap Moi. He graduated with an MD from the University of Chicago Medical School at the age of 22.

The specialist later completed his internal medicine residency and cardiology fellowship at the University of Washington in Seattle, and became a fellow of the American College of Physicians. Silverstein arrived in Kenya in 1974 and established the region’s first cardiac catheterisation laboratory at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH). At the time, Kenya’s cardiovascular care was still in its infancy.