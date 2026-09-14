×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

SHA extends deadline for hospitals to review proposed contracts

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 2h ago | 3 min read
 The proposed Social Health Authority contracts cover the contracting period from October 1, 2026 to June 30, 2029. [File, Standard]

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has extended the deadline for healthcare providers to submit views on proposed contracts after private and faith-based hospitals asked for more time to review the documents.

SHA has extended the deadline from September 10 to 17, 2026, at 11:59pm.

The proposed contracts cover the contracting period from October 1, 2026 to June 30, 2029.

The contract applies to the Primary Health Care Fund (PHCF), Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund (ECCIF) and Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF).

The extension was made by SHA Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi.

This follows a request by SHA contracted hospitals, to have the deadline extended.

Among the hospital associations and private hospitals that had requested for the push of deadline include the Rural and Urban Private Hospitals Association of Kenya (RUPHA), the Christian Health Association of Kenya (CHAK) and the Kenya Association of Private Hospitals (KAPH), which jointly asked SHA to extend the comment period by three weeks.

The associations, which represent more than 3,000 facilities across the 47 counties, had sought to have the deadline moved to October 1.

They said the proposed contracts introduced “materially revised terms, obligations and risk allocations” across the four funds, requiring providers to undertake a detailed review before signing.

“Our member facilities, close to 85 per cent of them small and medium-sized providers with limited in-house legal capacity, require adequate time to review these documents clause by clause, consult their boards and governing bodies, and, where necessary, obtain independent legal guidance on their interpretation before they can responsibly submit comments or commit their facilities to sign,” the associations said in a statement.

They said the initial deadline of September 10, which came just two days after the contracts were published, did not give providers enough time to properly review the documents.

The associations also pointed out that the deadline fell on the same day as the final sensitisation session for Level Two and Level Three facilities.

“A hurried review risks generating comments of lower quality, or facility-level decisions taken without a full understanding of the obligations assumed, with resultant defaulting on the contractual obligations,” added the hospiatls in a statement.

They said this would not serve the interests of either SHA or healthcare providers.

The associations said they supported Universal Health Coverage and the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023, and recognised SHA's responsibility to safeguard public health funds and protect the integrity of the scheme.

They also acknowledged SHA's audit of claims, saying they understood that the proposed contracts had been drafted more strictly, at least partly in response to the findings.

“We recognise the Authority's duty to safeguard the Funds and to protect the integrity of the scheme on behalf of all Kenyans,” they said.

However, they said providers needed sufficient time to understand the new obligations before committing themselves to the contracts.

“It is not our intention to delay implementation, but to ensure that when our members sign, they do so with full understanding of, and confidence in, the terms they are accepting,” added the associations.

They argued that adequate review would strengthen compliance and reduce disputes during the life of the contracts.

SHA's new deadline gives providers and other stakeholders until September 17 to submit their views, representations and written memoranda through the Authority's feedback form.

The proposed contracts are available on the Authority's website.

In a statement written by Dr Mwangangi, the new contracting cycle is scheduled to begin on October 1, 2026.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
SHA extends deadline for hospitals to review proposed contracts
SHA extends deadline for hospitals to review proposed contracts
Next article
Silverstein: Decorated cardiologist who shaped Kenya's heart care dies
Silverstein: Decorated cardiologist who shaped Kenya's heart care dies
.

Similar Articles

Sickle Cell: A strange malaria advantage, but not immunity
By Rodgers Otiso 2026-09-14 08:00:00
Sickle Cell: A strange malaria advantage, but not immunity
Born too soon: Inside Siaya's race to save preterm babies
By Maryann Muganda 2026-09-14 08:00:00
Born too soon: Inside Siaya's race to save preterm babies
The silent mental health burden of motherhood
By Brian Kisanji 2026-09-14 08:00:00
The silent mental health burden of motherhood
.

Latest Articles

Silverstein: Decorated cardiologist who shaped Kenya's heart care dies
Premium
Silverstein: Decorated cardiologist who shaped Kenya's heart care dies
Health & Science
By  Mercy Kahenda And David Odongo
2026-09-14 15:35:17
Experts warn of hidden diabetes crisis as obesity and chronic disease rise
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
2026-09-14 11:27:40
Premium
Sickle Cell: A strange malaria advantage, but not immunity
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2026-09-14 08:00:00
Premium
Born too soon: Inside Siaya's race to save preterm babies
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
2026-09-14 08:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Stakeholders call for government intervention in fertility treatment
By Phares Mutembei 2026-09-14 06:15:00
Stakeholders call for government intervention in fertility treatment
>Medics mourns Dr David Silverstein
By Mike Kihaki 2026-09-13 21:47:04
Medics mourns Dr David Silverstein
>11 Months of pain: Baby Ethan's deadly fight for a new liver that never came
By Rodgers Otiso 2026-09-13 15:21:23
11 Months of pain: Baby Ethan's deadly fight for a new liver that never came
>Kenya pushing for clear food warning labels
By Ndung’u Gachane 2026-09-13 11:28:00
Kenya pushing for clear food warning labels
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved