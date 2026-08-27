Kenya has little time to prepare as El Nino rains loom nationwide

A boda boda rider is overwhelmed as he attempts to cross a flooded section of Isiolo town in April 2018.[File]

Kenyans have only few weeks to prepare for the anticipated El Niño rains, with the Kenya Meteorological Service Authority warning that about 20 counties could begin receiving enhanced rainfall as early as September.

The climate outlook indicates that rainfall will begin as early as September in parts of western Kenya and the Rift Valley while most other regions are expected to receive the onset of the October-December short rains between the second and fourth weeks of October.