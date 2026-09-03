Threat of El Nino puts Kenya's healthcare system on alert

The Ministry of Health is stepping up preparations for a possible El Nino linked health crisis, with expected heavy rains threatening to increase demand for services and overwhelm facilities.
The rains could trigger disease outbreaks, displace communities, damage health infrastructure and cut off access to healthcare, particularly in flood-prone counties.
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