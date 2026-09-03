Kisumu health facilities put on alert amid fears of flash floods

Homes marooned by floods in Nyakach, Kisumu County. [File, Standard]

Kisumu’s health system is on high alert as the county prepares for possible severe flooding during the October-November-December (OND) 2026 rainy season.

Kisumu County Director of Public Health and Sanitation Fredrick Oluoch said the county has intensified disaster preparedness through training of disaster management teams and strengthening early warning systems to ensure communities are alerted before flooding occurs.

“We are a disaster risk team, and we have been undergoing training. Even last week, there was training for the directors’ level, disaster health and different departments. We are looking at disaster risk management and mitigation that could happen following the floods,” Dr Oluoch said.