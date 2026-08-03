×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

SHA warns hospitals against denying patients emergency care

Health & Science
 By Noel Nabiswa | 28m ago | 2 min read
 SHA CEO Mercy Mwangangi says emergency treatment should not be made conditional on a patient's financial circumstances. [File, Standard] 

Hospitals contracted by the Social Health Authority (SHA) risk losing their accreditation if they deny or delay emergency treatment to patients over their inability to pay.

In a notice issued on Saturday, SHA Chief Executive Mercy Mwangangi directed all contracted healthcare providers to comply with their legal and contractual obligation to provide emergency medical care without discrimination, including when a patient's SHA benefits have not yet been confirmed.

The directive comes amid concerns over reports of patients being asked to make upfront payments or provide proof of insurance before receiving urgent medical attention.

Dr Mwangangi said emergency treatment should not be made conditional on a patient's financial circumstances, benefit verification or ability to provide a deposit.

“No patient requiring emergency medical treatment should be denied care, referred or transferred solely on financial grounds,” she said in the notice.

The directive is anchored on Article 43(2) of the Constitution, which guarantees every person the right to emergency medical treatment.

Under the notice, SHA-contracted facilities are required to provide mandatory emergency services and stabilise patients requiring urgent care, even where payment arrangements have not been established.

The Emergency, Critical and Chronic Illness Fund (ECCIF) is meant to finance eligible emergency services for the first 24 hours of treatment.

Thereafter, eligible care is funded through the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) or other applicable payment arrangements.

Mwangangi said facilities that lack the capacity to continue managing a patient should not turn them away. Instead, they must first stabilise the patient before referring them to an appropriate contracted facility.

The authority said such referrals must follow Ministry of Health Referral Guidelines and the terms of the SHA contract.

In the notice, Mwangangi warned that healthcare providers found violating the directive would face contract enforcement measures, including de-empanelment and possible termination of their SHA contracts.

They could also face additional action from relevant regulatory or enforcement agencies.

The CEO further directed hospital Chief Executives, medical superintendents, administrators and emergency department staff to immediately circulate the notice among clinical, admissions and finance teams and ensure full compliance.

The directive comes as patients and families continue to raise concerns about difficulties accessing emergency services while hospitals await confirmation of SHA benefits.

Some healthcare providers have cited reimbursement delays, verification challenges and financial pressures as factors affecting service delivery under the new health insurance system.

However, SHA maintains that such administrative and financial challenges cannot override a patient's constitutional right to emergency treatment.

The notice therefore places a clear obligation on contracted facilities to prioritise stabilisation and treatment of emergency patients, with payment and insurance verification issues handled within the applicable SHA financing and contractual arrangements.

For patients, the directive reinforces that emergency care should not be withheld because they cannot immediately make a payment or because their SHA coverage is yet to be verified.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
SHA warns hospitals against denying patients emergency care
SHA warns hospitals against denying patients emergency care
Next article
DRC Ebola outbreak nears 4,000 cases as transmission outpaces response
DRC Ebola outbreak nears 4,000 cases as transmission outpaces response
.

Similar Articles

Ridiculed for visiting mothers, man leads Teso's breastfeeding awareness drive
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-08-03 15:08:08
Ridiculed for visiting mothers, man leads Teso's breastfeeding awareness drive
Only six out of ten newborns get lifesaving first-hour breast milk
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-08-03 14:33:10
Only six out of ten newborns get lifesaving first-hour breast milk
What past relationships may reveal about narcissistic traits
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-08-03 08:30:00
What past relationships may reveal about narcissistic traits
.

Latest Articles

SHA warns hospitals against denying patients emergency care
SHA warns hospitals against denying patients emergency care
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
2026-08-03 16:31:27
DRC Ebola outbreak nears 4,000 cases as transmission outpaces response
Health & Science
By Eunice Omollo
2026-08-03 15:44:53
Ridiculed for visiting mothers, man leads Teso's breastfeeding awareness drive
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-08-03 15:08:08
Only six out of ten newborns get lifesaving first-hour breast milk
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-08-03 14:33:10
.

Recommended Articles

>Millions of Kenyans face malaria threat as climate change pushes disease into highlands
By Mactilda Mbenywe 2026-08-03 07:54:00
Millions of Kenyans face malaria threat as climate change pushes disease into highlands
>Fibre: When too much of a good thing hurts your gut
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-08-03 07:20:00
Fibre: When too much of a good thing hurts your gut
>Men with mental complications suffer in silence
By Jackline Inyanji 2026-08-03 07:13:00
Men with mental complications suffer in silence
>Why Kenya must move beyond access and build a truly responsive emergency healthcare system
By Benjamin Wachira 2026-08-03 07:02:00
Why Kenya must move beyond access and build a truly responsive emergency healthcare system
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved