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Senators pressure SHA to explain criteria to reject Sh16b claims

By Edwin Nyarangi | May. 15, 2026
SHA CEO Mercy Mwangangi before the  Senate Committee on Health at Bunge Towers, Nairobi. May 14, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has rejected Sh16 billion worth of claims since its inception in October 2024.

Chief Executive Officer Mercy Mwangangi told the Senate Health Committee that Nairobi County leads with Sh3.8 billion worth of the rejected claims, with the legislators wondering what has been done to address the matter. Dr Mwangangi said Sh139.5 billion payments have been made to health facilities as of April 30. Nairobi received the highest amount at Sh26.2 billion. Claims under review amount to Sh31.5 billion.

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