×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

Fibre: When too much of a good thing hurts your gut

Health & Science
 By Noel Nabiswa | 4h ago | 4 min read

For decades, fibre has been one of the quiet heroes of healthy eating. It keeps the bowel moving, helps prevent constipation and feeds the uncountable bacteria living in the gut. Now, social media has given fibre a new identity. The trend known as “fibremaxxing” is encouraging people to dramatically increase their fibre intake, sometimes to more than 50 grammes a day in the belief that more fibre automatically means better health.

But the  gut may not always agree. The trend is rooted in a legitimate concern. Many people do not consume enough fibre, particularly as diets increasingly shift towards highly processed foods. In Kenya, however, traditional foods such as beans, green grams, peas, vegetables, fruits, whole maize, millet and sorghum offer excellent sources of dietary fibre. For many people, improving fibre intake may therefore be less about buying expensive supplements and more about eating a wider variety of whole and minimally processed foods. Fibre is important because, unlike sugars and starches, it is not digested and absorbed in the small intestine.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
What past relationships may reveal about narcissistic traits
What past relationships may reveal about narcissistic traits
Next article
Millions of Kenyans face malaria threat as climate change pushes disease into highlands
Millions of Kenyans face malaria threat as climate change pushes disease into highlands
.

Similar Articles

Fibre: When too much of a good thing hurts your gut
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-08-03 07:20:00
Fibre: When too much of a good thing hurts your gut
Men with mental complications suffer in silence
By Jackline Inyanji 2026-08-03 07:13:00
Men with mental complications suffer in silence
Why Kenya must move beyond access and build a truly responsive emergency healthcare system
By Benjamin Wachira 2026-08-03 07:02:00
Why Kenya must move beyond access and build a truly responsive emergency healthcare system
.

Latest Articles

What past relationships may reveal about narcissistic traits
Premium
What past relationships may reveal about narcissistic traits
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
2026-08-03 08:30:00
Premium
Millions of Kenyans face malaria threat as climate change pushes disease into highlands
Health & Science
By Mactilda Mbenywe
2026-08-03 07:54:00
Premium
Fibre: When too much of a good thing hurts your gut
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
2026-08-03 07:20:00
Men with mental complications suffer in silence
Health & Science
By Jackline Inyanji
2026-08-03 07:13:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenya joins Africa's push to bring sickle cell care under health insurance
By Maryann Anyango 2026-08-03 07:00:00
Kenya joins Africa's push to bring sickle cell care under health insurance
>Periods on pause: Growing use of menstrual delay pills sparks health debate
By Esther Adhiambo 2026-08-03 06:33:00
Periods on pause: Growing use of menstrual delay pills sparks health debate
>Africa's wildlife laws follow a colonial model which separates people and animals: why it's not working
By The Conversation 2026-08-03 06:19:00
Africa's wildlife laws follow a colonial model which separates people and animals: why it's not working
>Wambua's fight with brain tumour, blurry vision and Sh2.5M bill
By Esther Dianah 2026-08-03 06:00:00
Wambua's fight with brain tumour, blurry vision and Sh2.5M bill
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved