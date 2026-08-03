Only six out of ten newborns get lifesaving first-hour breast milk

Unicef nutrition officer Janet Ntwiga during the interview in Nairobi. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Only six in 10 babies born in Kenya are breastfed within the first hour of life despite nearly nine in 10 deliveries taking place under the care of skilled health workers, exposing thousands of newborns to a higher risk of preventable illness and death.

Health experts say the delay is particularly worrying because the first hour after birth is a critical window for survival. Early breastfeeding provides colostrum—the nutrient-rich first milk that acts as a baby’s first vaccine—helping protect newborns against life-threatening infections during the first days of life, when the risk of death is highest.

Experts say more than three-quarters of newborn deaths occur within the first seven days of life, with the highest concentration in the first 24 to 48 hours.

Studies show that many of the deaths can be prevented through timely initiation of breastfeeding.

The data on breastfeeding was released over the weekend as Kenya joined the rest of the world to mark World Breastfeeding Week, with the Ministry of Health, Unicef and World Health Organisation, calling for greater support for mothers to initiate breastfeeding immediately after birth. This year’s theme is “Breastfeeding for a Sustainable Start in Life: Strengthen What Works.”

For newborns, breast milk is more than food. Colostrum is rich in essential nutrients, antibodies and immune cells that help in protecting a baby against infections and diseases.

“Every minute matters. Every birth matters. Every first breastfeed matters. And every newborn deserves that chance,” said Unicef Representative Dominic Stolarow.

Research shows that starting breastfeeding within the first hour significantly reduces the risk of newborn death, while delaying it by several hours can increase the risk by up to 80 per cent.

“Today, the greatest challenge in child survival is the first month of life,” said the Unicef official.

“More than three-quarters of newborn deaths occur within the first seven days, with the highest risk in the first 24 to 48 hours after birth. These are more than statistics. They represent thousands of newborns lost too soon and families whose hopes are cut short before life has truly begun.”

Nevertheless, MoH data shows Kenya has made significant progress in breastfeeding, over the years.

For instance, exclusive breastfeeding among infants below six months has risen from 13.2 per cent in 2003 to 60 per cent, according to the 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS).

But newborn survival has not kept pace. While infant mortality has fallen from 77 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2003 to 32, neonatal mortality declined only marginally, from 22 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2014 to 21 in 2022.

“This 29-percentage-point gap reminds us that improving skilled delivery must go hand in hand with improving the quality of newborn care,” said Public Health PS Mary Muthoni, raising a concern with stagnated exclusive breastfeeding rates.

Bottle-feeding, she said, continues to increase, and too many children do not receive diverse and nutritious complementary foods. The gaps, according to experts, undermine children’s growth, learning and future productivity.

Child undernutrition is estimated to cost Kenya Sh373.9 billion annually, added the PS, noting that nutrition remains one of the smartest investments a nation can make. “Every dollar invested in proven nutrition interventions generates up to 22 dollars in economic returns.”

At the same time, the PS called on County governments to continue investing in maternal and child nutrition. Additionally, she raised the need for healthcare workers to provide every mother with skilled breastfeeding support.

She also called on employers to create breastfeeding-friendly workplaces, while calling on development partners, families and communities to continue working with government to give every child the healthiest possible start in life.

The government, Unicef and other partners are supporting Baby-Friendly Health Facility and Community Initiatives, breastfeeding-friendly workplaces and implementation of the Breast Milk Substitutes (Regulation and Control) Act.

However, experts say more support is needed, particularly for babies who can’t access mothers’ milk.

For premature, critically ill or orphaned babies, donor human milk can be lifesaving.