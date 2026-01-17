State rolls out five-year plan to fight cervical cancer

Cervical Cancer. [GettyImages]

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has launched the National Cervical Cancer Elimination Action Plan 2026-2030, a five-year strategy aimed at eliminating cervical cancer as a public health threat in Kenya.

According to the ministry, the country records about 5,845 new cervical cancer cases every year, with an estimated 3,591 women dying annually from the disease. The new action plan seeks to reverse this trend by strengthening prevention, early detection, treatment and long-term follow-up.

Speaking during the launch on Thursday, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale outlined key policy and programme reforms, including Kenya’s transition to a single-dose HPV vaccination schedule, expansion of HPV DNA testing, the introduction of self-sampling to increase screening uptake, and the use of digital health innovations to extend services to women across all 47 counties.

“The Ministry of Health has invested and will continue to invest in strengthening our referral systems, expanding cancer treatment infrastructure, building a skilled health workforce, and pushing forward with health financing reforms under the Social Health Authority, all aimed at making cancer care accessible, affordable and equitable for everyone,” he said.

Duale also announced the rollout of mandatory service charters across all public and private health facilities. The charters will clearly display government-supported services, a move aimed at promoting transparency, curbing overcharging and protecting patients’ rights.

Cervical cancer survivor Pracksidis Wandera called for increased investment in patient-friendly cancer equipment and medical devices. A widow and mother of four, Wandera has been undergoing cancer treatment since 2020.

“When I went through brachytherapy, it felt worse than giving birth. Many women who have been diagnosed do not finish the treatment because of how uncomfortable it is. I would like to urge the government and other partners involved in health systems strengthening to come up with innovative devices that are less intrusive and more comfortable for cervical cancer patients,” she said.

Brachytherapy is a form of treatment in which a small radioactive source is placed close to or inside a tumour, allowing a high dose of radiation to be delivered directly to cancer cells while minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissue. It is commonly used to treat cervical, prostate and breast cancers.

Health policy advocate and communications specialist Benda Kithaka emphasised the need to change how cancer is perceived, from a narrative of fear and death to one of hope and survivorship.

“We're breaking the silence and crushing the stigma around cervical cancer. It's time to talk about it, openly and honestly. By sharing stories, raising awareness, and promoting understanding, we can create a supportive environment where women feel empowered to get screened, seek treatment, and know they're not alone,” she said.

Dr Bor Joan-Poula, Head of the National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP), said the ministry has already begun implementing key reforms, including the shift to a single-dose HPV vaccination schedule to increase coverage and reduce barriers.

“The plan is designed to drive progress towards the WHO's global 90-70-90 targets, which aim to ensure 90 per cent of girls are fully vaccinated against HPV by age 15, 70 per cent of women are screened for cervical cancer by age 35 and 45, and 90 per cent of women diagnosed with cervical disease receive timely and effective treatment,” she said.

The action plan aligns with the World Health Organisation’s global cervical cancer elimination targets and focuses on HPV vaccination, early and equitable screening, prompt treatment and long-term follow-up care. The ministry says this approach is expected to significantly reduce cervical cancer-related deaths and improve health outcomes for women.

Globally, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women, with an estimated 660,000 new cases and 350,000 deaths each year. About 90 per cent of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, with Africa accounting for nearly a quarter. Despite being largely preventable through HPV vaccination and early screening, many women continue to be diagnosed at advanced stages due to limited access to services.

The action plan also prioritises integrating services into primary healthcare through initiatives such as the Women Integrated Cancer Services (WICS) project. Currently being implemented in Nyandarua and Bungoma counties with support from the WHO, WICS provides integrated screening for cervical cancer, breast cancer and common non-communicable diseases, including hypertension, diabetes and mental health conditions, targeting at least 10,000 women.

Additional priorities include expanding access to HPV DNA testing, introducing self-sampling, strengthening referral pathways and using digital health tools to reach women in all 47 counties.