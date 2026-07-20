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Kakamega High School dispensary reopens after Sh1m uplift

Health & Science
 By Mary Imenza | 11h ago | 2 min read
 Kenya Power Foundation officials and Kakamega High School management during the reopening of the dispensary. [Mary Imenza, Standard]

Students and staff at Kakamega High School are set to benefit from improved healthcare services following the renovation of the school’s dispensary by Kenya Power Foundation.

The project, undertaken through the foundation’s education and community wellness programme, has transformed the dispensary into a modern facility capable of serving more than 3,000 students, about 200 teachers and over 100 non-teaching staff.

The renovation was funded through a Sh1.1 million donation by the foundation.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Kenya Power Foundation managing trustee Kelvin Sang said the project is part of the Foundation's commitment to improve access to quality healthcare in learning institutions and create a conducive environment for students.

Sang said investing in students' health is key to improving learning outcomes.

He was optimistic that the facility will enable the school to provide better medical services and promptly respond to students' health needs.

“This project cost Sh1.1 million and it was to improve the sanatorium that serves 3,000 students at the school and also the administrative staff. It is a SHA-approved health facility. It’s part of our commitment to improve the community where we operate as Kenya Power,” he said.

 Kenya Power Foundation managing trustee Kelvin Sang during the reopening of the  Kakamega High School dispensary. [Mary Imenza, Standard]

Sang noted that over the last year they have done more than Sh40 million in projects spread across the country supporting initiatives to promote energy and environment programmes as well as promote skills and education, social impact programmes.

“This year we hope to deploy greater resources to be able to make impacts in needy communities across the country,” he said.

Kenya Power Kakamega County Business Manager Eunice Wafula said the Foundation remains committed to supporting community initiatives that enhance education and improve the welfare of learners.

Kakamega High School Chief Principal Elphas Aliva welcomed the completion of the project, saying the renovated dispensary will greatly improve healthcare services within the institution.

“The purpose of the renovation was to help our students get medical support easily and in a hygienic place. The room we were using initially was so small and old because it was built in 1932. Kenya Power came in and gave it a good facelift so that our students have the best,” said Dr Aliva.

He thanked the Kenya Power Foundation for its support, saying that the facility will reduce the need to refer students to external hospitals for minor illnesses while ensuring timely medical attention.

The renovation is part of the Kenya Power Foundation's education and community wellness programme, which supports health, education and community development projects across the country.

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