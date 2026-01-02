×
Premium

Pineapple leaves to now help investigators solve crimes

Health & Science
 By Caroline Chebet | 10h ago | 2 min read

Scientists have discovered that pineapple leaves can be turned into powder that forensic investigators can use to solve complex crimes.

In groundbreaking research, a team of nanomaterial chemists who specialise in making new materials from waste successfully turned discarded pineapple leaves into a powder useful for dusting invisible fingerprints at crime scenes.

