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KMPDC sets July 17 deadline for ambulance registration

Health & Science
 By Sandra Samson | 3h ago | 1 min read
 The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC). [File]

Kenya’s medical regulator has given ambulance owners until July 17,  to register their vehicles or face regulatory action.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) issued a public notice on Tuesday, June 30, directing all public, private and faith-based ambulance providers to submit registration through the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) portal.

The Council said the exercise targets safe, quality pre-hospital emergency care and compliance with the country's legal framework.

The directive accompanied publication of the 2026 Register of Licensed Medical and Dental Practitioners, Health Facilities and Ambulance Providers, which allows Kenyans to verify whether healthcare providers are legally licensed before seeking treatment.

KMPDC Chief Executive Officer and Registrar David Kariuki cautioned that practising medicine or operating a health facility without a valid licence is an offence under the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Act.

"Members of the public should seek medical services only from practitioners and facilities appearing in the Council's official register," said Kariuki.

He warned that ambulance operators who miss the July 17 deadline risk regulatory sanctions.

"The registration exercise will strengthen oversight of emergency medical services, improve accountability and support the implementation of emergency healthcare under the Social Health Authority," he added.

The directive forms part of KMPDC's wider push to enhance patient safety, eliminate unlicensed medical practice and ensure healthcare providers meet nationally approved standards.

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