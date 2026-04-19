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Nairobi to host global medical expo in April

Health & Science
 By James Wanzala | 39m ago | 2 min read
 

Dr Tom Menge, Director, Directorate of Health Products and Technologies, Ministry of Health, during the opening ceremony of the 25th Medexpo Kenya 2025 event at Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi. [James Wanzala, Standard] 

Investors, manufacturers, suppliers and policymakers in the medical industry will meet in Nairobi for the annual medical expo.

The 26th MEDEXPO Kenya 2026 will be held from April 22 to 24, 2026, at the Sarit Expo Centre.

The premier trade exhibition, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry, will be opened by Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga.

Principal Secretary, State Department for Trade Regina Ombam, will also attend the event as the guest of honour for the opening ceremony.

Ambassadors and High Commissioners from various countries, alongside key decision-makers and trade representatives from Kenya and the wider East African region are expected to attend the event.

“As Kenya's demand for sophisticated diagnostics and specialised treatment surges, MEDEXPO 2026 provides a first-look at the technologies that will define the next decade of care,” said the event organisers.

The 26th MEDEXPO Kenya 2026 will have global pavilions that will have exhibitions from India, Turkey, Italy, South Africa, China and Pakistan.

Also on display will be modern equipment with state-of-the-art surgical tables and orthopaedic implants to vaccine refrigeration and advanced biomaterials.

The event will create a platform for pharmaceutical supply chains to create connections with manufacturers of APIs, FDFs, and diagnostic products to help hospitals secure their 2026-2027 inventory.

According to the organisers, the event will bring together hospital administrators, medical practitioners, and private sector leaders, creating opportunity to forge "barter deals," media partnerships and distribution agreements that drive the industry forward.

The industry associations that will support the event include the Kenya Association of Private Hospitals, Kenya Pharmaceutical Association, Association of Medical Engineering of Kenya, Rural & Urban Private Hospitals Association, Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council, Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya, National Union of Biomedical Engineers of Kenya and the Medical Technology Industry Association of Kenya. 

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