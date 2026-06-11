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Experts Push for More Investment in Early Childhood Development Research

Health & Science
 By Juliet Omelo | 1h ago | 3 min read
 Child development experts during the 10th anniversary celebrations of Aga Khan University Khan University Institute for Human Development [Courtesy IHD]

 Experts from academia, government, civil society and development partners have called for increased and sustained investment in research, innovation and evidence-based policy solutions to improve early childhood development outcomes.

 The appeal was made during the 10th anniversary of the Aga Khan University Institute for Human Development (IHD), alongside a three-day conference themed, ‘Unlocking Human Potential for Optimal Development Across the Lifespan: A Decade of Evidence, Innovation, and Policy Impact’, which brought together stakeholders to assess progress and persistent gaps in child development.

 Despite gains in child survival and wellbeing, inequalities continue to limit many children’s developmental potential. Experts emphasised the need for greater investment in early childhood development, particularly in the first years of life when brain development is most rapid.

 “The early years of life remain the most critical window for shaping lifelong health, learning, and well-being. Yet many children are still not getting the support they need during this period of rapid brain development,” said Dr Amina Abubakar, Director of the Aga Khan University Institute for Human Development.

 She added that stronger investment in research is needed to generate evidence that can guide improvements in health, nutrition and early learning systems.

 Data from the 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey shows that 18 per cent of children under five are stunted, while only 31 per cent receive a minimum acceptable diet and 37 per cent achieve dietary diversity. Studies in Nairobi’s informal settlements also point to limited home-based learning, reduced caregiver interaction and constrained stimulation due to overcrowding and insecurity.

 Experts attributed these challenges to poverty, food insecurity, limited access to childcare and early learning services, caregiver stress and under-resourced social systems.

 Support for the conference was provided by the Hilton Foundation, Aga Khan Foundation, Science for Africa Foundation, Wellcome and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

 They underscored that sustained investment in research and innovation can strengthen childcare systems, improve nutrition, enhance early learning and support early identification of developmental delays.

 The importance of collaboration was also emphasised by senior university leaders, who said progress depends on shared action across disciplines and institutions.

 “Real progress happens when experts work together toward a shared goal. What has been most encouraging about this conference is seeing people from different disciplines come together to exchange ideas and build partnerships that can drive lasting change,” said Prof. Tania Bubela, Provost of the Aga Khan University.

 Speaking during the conference, Prof. Shaukat Abdulrazak, Principal Secretary for Science, Research and Innovation, said evidence-based policymaking is essential for development.

 “When we invest in research, we make better decisions. Evidence helps us understand the challenges communities face and identify solutions that improve lives. For governments, this knowledge is essential for designing policies and programmes that respond to people’s needs and create opportunities for future generations,” he said.

 As IHD marks a decade since its establishment in 2015, it continues to position itself as a leading hub for evidence generation and innovation aimed at improving human development outcomes in low-resource settings.

 

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