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Doctors strike over failure by Meru county to implement return-to-work deal

Health & Science
 By Phares Mutembei | 3h ago | 2 min read
 Doctors during a past nationwide strike. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) members in Meru county have gone on strike, after the end of a 21-day strike notice.

The doctors withdrew services to protest the failure by the county government to implement a return-to-work agreement signed on May 12, 2026.

Led by KMPDU Upper Eastern Secretary Timothy Muriuki, the medics said the executive had failed to address various issues, including staff shortage, lack of promotions and disparities in salaries.

The union said for a long time its members had endured unfair labour practises.

The health workers said they had no study leave and are forced to endure long working hours, and the executive had not employed contracted staff under permanent and pensionable terms.

Dr Muriuki said after the Governor Isaac Mutuma administration failed to honor the return-to-work formula, they resolved to down tools as a last resort, with the hope that the issues would be addressed expeditiously.

"We realise there will be an aspect of inconveniences that our patients will experience 

 They can seek services in neighbouring counties of Laikipia, Tharaka Nithi and Isiolo," he said.

"In the meantime, we are also seeking fruitful negotiations with our employer, so that we can address these matters as soon as possible," he added.

Dr Koome Guantai, an orthopaedic and spine surgeon who has worked in Meru for over a decade, lamented that they were burdened with the work load due to severe understaffing.

"We have doctors working for 14 straight hours. We have a severe shortage of staff at the moment," Dr Guantai said.

They demanded that doctors on contract be employed on permanent and pensionable terms to improve services.

"We had appealed to the county that, based on the current staff shortages at all our level four and level five facilities, current contracted doctors be absorbed under permanent and pensionable terms," Dr Guantai said.

 He also cited disparities in salaries between doctors employed by the County Public Service Board and hospital boards.

Guantai argued that since they were doing the same work, some should not earn less than others.

"We are not asking for ridiculous salaries. These doctors are serving the residents of Meru and Kenyans at large," he said.

They protested the reallocation of funds meant to address their issues in the 2025-2026 budget, and appealed to the Meru county assembly to intervene. 

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