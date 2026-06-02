Lobby groups warn of new nicotine products fuelling child addiction

As the world marked World No Tobacco Day, public health advocates sounded the alarm over sophisticated tactics used by the tobacco and nicotine industry to attract young users and undermine tobacco control measures.
The industry is accused of packaging products in ways that make them appear attractive, fashionable and socially acceptable, particularly to adolescents and young adults.
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