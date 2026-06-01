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He vowed for better for worse, to love and hold. Cancer made it a battlefield

Health & Science
 By Maryann Muganda | 1h ago | 6 min read
 

George Kagina during the interview at Murang'a Level 5 Hospital on April 15, 2026. [Maryann Muganda, Standard] 

George Kagina still remembers the vows he made years ago at St Michael’s Kiranga Catholic Church in Kandara, Murang’a County. “To love and to hold, in sickness and in health.”

At the time, they sounded like ordinary wedding words, spoken with joy before family, friends and God. He had no way of knowing how brutally life would one day test them.

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