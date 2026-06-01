Secret surgery: Policy gaps behind gender assignment for intersex children

Intersex rights advocates are calling for stronger legal protections against early gender assignment decisions for children in Kenya. [Courtesy]

For many intersex children in Kenya, life-changing decisions are made long before they can make them for themselves.

Across Kenya, intersex children are assigned identities at birth through decisions shaped less by law than by stigma, silence, and pressure. These early interventions, often irreversible, expose gaps in policy, healthcare, and accountability, leaving some of the most vulnerable navigating systems that were never designed for them.