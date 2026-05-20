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Step up border vigilance to keep Ebola at bay

By Editorial | May. 20, 2026
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Burial workers carry the remains of Mussa Kathembo, an Islamic scholar who had prayed over those who were sick, in Beni, Congo in July 14, 2019. He died of Ebola. [File]

A major Ebola outbreak has been reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with a few confirmed cases in neighbouring Uganda.

The current outbreak originates in eastern DRC, where eight laboratory-confirmed cases, 246 suspected cases, and 80 suspected deaths have been reported according to the WHO. The WHO has declared this a public health emergency of international concern, warning that the true scale of the outbreak could be significantly larger than what is currently being detected. Local authorities in the DRC have, however, linked the disease to 131 deaths.

That is a serious outbreak that warrants urgent attention by Kenya and other neighbouring countries. Thankfully, Kenya's Public Health PS Mary Muthoni has directed counties to activate rapid response mechanisms and intensify screening at airports, seaports, land border crossings, and transit points.

That is welcome. But it is not enough. Kenya is vulnerable. Thousands of traders and truck drivers, and other workers from Kenya, DRC, and Uganda, crisscross the region and could silently carry the virus across our borders. The Kenyan government has acknowledged limited stocks of Ebola-specific personal protective equipment and a shortage of dedicated ambulances for safe patient referrals. That confession should alarm Kenyans. We cannot talk about preparedness while our facilities lack the basic tools to handle an outbreak.

Ebola is a highly contagious disease that spreads through contact with an infected person's bodily fluids; blood, vomit, sweat, and other secretions. Its symptoms include high fever, intense weakness, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, and, in advanced stages, hemorrhaging. The best defences are unrelenting vigilance, early detection, and strict containment.

The United States has already implemented enhanced travel screening, entry restrictions, and public health measures to prevent Ebola from entering the country. Kenya, which shares a far more porous border with affected countries, cannot afford to do less.

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Related Topics

Ebola Outbreak DRC Crisis World Health Organisation (WHO) Public Health PS Mary Muthoni
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