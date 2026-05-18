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She fled trauma, now fights to save children living it

Health & Science
 By Stephany Auma | 1h ago | 3 min read
 

Mercy Hinneh during her visits to orphanages and vulnerable children programmes across East Africa. [File Courtesy]

Growing up in Liberia, many children grapple with mental health challenges rooted in years of civil conflict and widespread poverty. Exposure to violence, displacement and instability has left deep psychological scars, contributing to anxiety, trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among young people.

Studies indicate that nearly 24 per cent of adolescents in such environments experience mental distress. For Mercy Hinneh, however, her struggles were deeply personal. “My story may sound unbelievable. But the scars I carry today are proof of what I have overcome and what God has done in my life,” she says. 

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