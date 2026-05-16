Lost childhood: Harsh reality of adolescent pregnancies

More than 300,000 adolescents become parents every year, with many dropping out of school.[istock]

At just 16, Stacy Mueni got pregnant. Though so evident, she remained in denial.

Mueni, from Mukuru in Nairobi, hid the pregnancy from her mother and kept off her peers, terrified of what lay ahead. Sadly, the man responsible disowned the pregnancy.

To avoid questions, she told people she was suffering from H. pylori, a bacterial stomach infection.