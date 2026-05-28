Kenya the guinea pig? Ebola offer and other deals evoke queries

The Kenya Kwanza administration now finds itself in the throes of a political firestorm in the wake of revelations that the United States Government is expected to deploy health officers to staff a potential quarantine facility amid an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Despite the lack of official confirmation from the Ministry of Health on the same, the President William Ruto administration is already battling allegations of compromising the nation’s health and safety in a bid to gain favour with the United States Government.
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