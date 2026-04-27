Hopes and gaps: Turning point in malaria fight, not a finish line

Fredrick Gogo, A lab manager at Lumumba Sub-County Hospital, Kisumu, operating a microscope during the diagnosis of Malaria. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

In Kisumu, the malaria vaccine has changed the story, but it has not ended it. Health experts say that while its rollout since 2019 has significantly reduced severe illness among children, its success is closely linked to long-standing prevention strategies, community engagement and access to healthcare.

For Kisumu County Malaria Control Coordinator Lilyana Dayo, the impact is most visible in hospital wards that once struggled with large numbers of critically ill children. “The difference between now and before 2019 is clear,” she explains. “We are seeing far fewer children admitted with severe malaria. The vaccine has played a major role in reducing hospitalisations and saving lives.”