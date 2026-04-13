Study: Online abuse bars at-risk youth from care

Online abuse and stigma are limiting vulnerable youth from accessing essential health information and care. [iStockphoto]

Ideally, the internet should be a safe space where anyone with access to a smartphone and connectivity can seek information about their health and well-being without fear. Unfortunately, this has not been the case.

New research by The Kenya Legal and Ethical Issues Network on HIV and AIDS (Kelin) reveals that young people living with HIV, young sex workers and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer/Questioning (LGBTQ) individuals face significant challenges when seeking health information online, turning what should be a source of support into one of fear.