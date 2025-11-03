Digital spaces fuel rise in online sexual abuse of women amid weak safeguards

Weaknesses in law, policy and enforcement have left many victims of online sexual exploitation without meaningful protection or justice. [Courtesy]

Digital technology has transformed communication and opportunity, but it has also created new avenues for sexual exploitation and abuse.

In Kenya, the growing intersection between technology and gender-based violence has left many women and girls exposed to harm, from online grooming and sexual coercion to image-based abuse and technology-facilitated sex trafficking.

Equality Now, in partnership with the Kenya ICT Action Network (KICTANet), Awareness Against Human Trafficking (HAART Kenya), Life Bloom Services International and Trace Kenya, has released a new report titled “Experiencing Online Sexual Exploitation and Abuse in Kenya: Survivor Narratives and Legal Responses”, alongside a policy brief titled “Not Just Online: Addressing Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Across Digital and Physical Realities.”