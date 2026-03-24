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India warns of misuse risk from cheap weight-loss jabs

Health & Science
 By AFP | 10h ago | 2 min read
 

This photograph taken on March 17, 2026 shows obesity doctor and consultant Swati Pradhan explaining the Ozempic GLP-1 self-injectable device at her clinic in Mumbai. [AFP]

India's health ministry warned Tuesday of the risks of unregulated use of weight-loss drugs, as low‑cost generic versions hit the market, stepping up inspections and enforcement across the pharmaceutical supply chain.

The warning comes after patents on semaglutide -- the active ingredient in drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy -- expired on March 20 in India, the world's largest supplier of generic medicines.

Generic versions of the GLP-1 drugs -- referring to the hormone that regulates blood glucose levels and appetite -- will slash costs and transform the global fight against obesity.

But the Ministry of Health stressed that the drugs can only be used with a doctor's prescription.

"With the recent introduction of multiple generic variants of GLP-1... concerns have emerged regarding their on-demand availability through retail pharmacies, online platforms, wholesalers, and wellness clinics," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

"These drugs, when used without proper medical supervision, may lead to serious adverse effects and related health risks."

It said the Drugs Controller of India had "intensified its regulatory surveillance", including barring manufacturers from any "indirect promotion that could mislead consumers or encourage off-label usage".

Simon Barquera, president of the World Obesity Federation, told AFP that the "medication alone will not reverse the global rise in obesity."

"Obesity is a complex, chronic disease," he said, noting the importance of prevention efforts and healthier habits.

India's weight‑loss drug sales have grown tenfold in five years to $153 million as of 2026, and are projected to soar to over half a billion by 2030.

While the country still accounts for a third of the world's undernutrition according to the World Health Organization (WHO), rising incomes and urban lifestyles have pushed obesity rates sharply upward.

Government data released March last year shows 24 percent of women and 23 percent of men are overweight or obese in India.

Still, high prices -- often 15,000 to 22,000 rupees ($161–$236) a month -- have limited greater adoption.

Since the expiry of the patent, several Indian drug makers have rolled out generic semaglutide products, with monthly injections costing anywhere between 1,300 rupees to 4,200 rupees ($15-$45).

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