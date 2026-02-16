×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

After weight loss breakthrough: The hard truth about staying slim

Health & Science
 By The Conversation | 4h ago | 5 min read
  After weight loss, people are hungrier, feel less satisfied after eating and burn fewer calories than expected. [Courtesy]

GLP-1 drugs have ushered in a new era in weight loss. In just a few years, medications such as semaglutide and tirzepatide, known by the brand names Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound, have gone from niche diabetes treatments to household names, reshaping how people thinks about weight loss.

A November 2025 Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that one in eight US adults have tried a GLP-1 medication for weight loss, diabetes or another condition. And we expect that number to rise now that one of these drugs, Wegovy, has become available in pill form, increasing its accessibility for many people.

These drugs’ ability to help patients lose anywhere from 15 per cent to 20 per cent of body weight has made them one of the most powerful nonsurgical obesity treatments ever seen.

GLP-1, short for glucagon-like peptide-1, is a hormone your gut normally makes that helps control blood sugar and appetite after eating. It signals the pancreas to release insulin when blood sugar rises and slows how quickly food leaves the stomach, which helps people feel full sooner.

Modern GLP-1 medications are designed to amplify these effects, leading to better blood sugar control and substantial weight loss for many patients.

But success brings a new question that millions of people are confronting: What happens after the weight comes off? And just as importantly, what should patients do when their progress suddenly stalls, even while still on the medication?

No medication – GLP-1s included – replaces the foundational importance of nutrition, physical activity, sleep and mental health. These lifestyle pillars are essential for maintaining muscle and bone health, preventing significant weight regain and supporting long-term cardiovascular and metabolic health. The key is simple but critical: Every weight-loss or health plan must be tailored to each person.

In 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 40 per cent of American adults live with obesity. For most people, the real challenge isn’t losing weight – it’s keeping it off.

This is because when people lose weight, the body’s natural inclination is to return to its previous weight – a phenomenon called metabolic adaptation. As a result, the brain releases more of the hunger hormone ghrelin and dials down leptin, one of the hormones that signals fullness and energy sufficiency.

The net effect is simple: After weight loss, people are hungrier, feel less satisfied after eating and burn fewer calories than expected. The body interprets weight loss as a threat to survival and responds by slamming the brakes on metabolism through sophisticated energy-conserving mechanisms. Put plainly, when there’s less body weight to maintain, the body does less work – but it also becomes extra efficient, burning fewer calories than predicted and nudging weight back up.

Add to that an environment filled with ultraprocessed foods, oversized portions, high stress and limited time for movement, and it’s no surprise that so many people’s weight ends up yo-yoing despite their best efforts.

Putting drugs to the test

Clinical trials on GLP-1 medications also follow these well-established patterns. A pivotal 2021 clinical study of more than 1,900 adults, known as the STEP 1 trial, laid the groundwork for the use of these drugs as a treatment for weight loss.

But a follow-up 2021 study, known as STEP 4, showed that within 48 weeks of no longer taking semaglutide, participants regained approximately two-thirds of their prior weight loss, while those who remained on GLP-1 drug therapy continued to lose weight.

This is not because people lack discipline, but rather because their biology fights hard to return to its old set point.

For most patients, the most effective long‑term strategy after achieving a target weight is to continue GLP‑1 treatment. Clinicians aim for the lowest dose that still helps regulate appetite and stabilize weight.

Another option patients may pursue is to slowly taper off the drugs over about three to six months and to focus on reinforcing lifestyle choices that support goals for overall health and weight maintenance.

Plateaus in weight loss are normal, even on GLP‑1 drug therapy.

In clinical trials, weight loss with GLP-1 medications tends to follow a predictable curve: rapid early losses during drug initiation and dose increases, a gradual slowing and eventual plateau. A plateau, typically defined as little or no weight change for eight to 12 weeks, is not a sign of failure but rather the body adapting to a lower weight.

But before assuming that a GLP-1 medication has stopped working, clinicians will typically consider how the patient is using the drug, such as whether it’s being taken properly, with little to no missed doses, and whether it is being stored properly.

Clinicians will also evaluate a patient for medical conditions that might make weight loss more challenging, such as perimenopause or hypothyroidism, which is underactive thyroid.

They will also take into consideration whether the patient is on other drugs that might be obesogenic, meaning causing weight gain, or if they are using an FDA-approved GLP-1 drug versus a compounded medication, which can have variable quality and unknown efficacy.

Helpful strategies to prevent weight regain related to diet include building meals around lean protein and whole grains and noticing where calories might be creeping in, such as snacks, sugary drinks and alcohol. Make sure your water intake is sufficient, especially since GLP-1 medications not only reduce hunger but can also reduce feeling thirsty.

With any weight loss, no matter the method, people lose not only fat but also some muscle and bone. In clinical trials of GLP-1 medications, fat loss far outweighs losses of lean mass. However, any loss of lean mass matters because it can affect physical function, fracture risk and how well the body maintains weight and metabolic health over time.

Weight loss reduces the mechanical load on bones, which can lead to lower bone density and, in some people – such as those who are postmenopausal, as well as people over age 65 – an increased risk of fracture. Because bones adapt to the weight they carry, losing weight means less stress on the skeleton, and over time this can lead to small decreases in bone strength. This underscores the importance of resistance exercise for strength training, adequate protein intake during GLP-1 therapy and close monitoring for patients who are at higher risk of fracture.

Next-generation therapies, which include combinations of GLP-1 drugs and other peptides, are being studied for their potential to better preserve muscle and bone compared with GLP-1 drugs alone. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Women survive, retain fertility better than men after childhood cancer treatment
Women survive, retain fertility better than men after childhood cancer treatment
Next article
After weight loss breakthrough: The hard truth about staying slim
After weight loss breakthrough: The hard truth about staying slim
.

Similar Articles

New technology improves survival prospects for sickle cell patients
By Rodgers Otiso 2026-02-16 00:00:00
New technology improves survival prospects for sickle cell patients
Malaria in Kilifi South: Drug misuse, mosquitoes and poverty fuel crisis
By Jasmine Atieno 2026-02-16 00:00:00
Malaria in Kilifi South: Drug misuse, mosquitoes and poverty fuel crisis
River Nyakomisaro: Kisii's toxic artery where Bamako promise drowns
By Elizabeth Angira 2026-02-16 00:00:00
River Nyakomisaro: Kisii's toxic artery where Bamako promise drowns
.

Latest Articles

Women survive, retain fertility better than men after childhood cancer treatment
Women survive, retain fertility better than men after childhood cancer treatment
Health & Science
By Ayoki Onyango
2026-02-16 00:00:00
Premium
New technology improves survival prospects for sickle cell patients
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2026-02-16 00:00:00
Malaria in Kilifi South: Drug misuse, mosquitoes and poverty fuel crisis
Health & Science
By Jasmine Atieno
2026-02-16 00:00:00
River Nyakomisaro: Kisii's toxic artery where Bamako promise drowns
Health & Science
By Elizabeth Angira
2026-02-16 00:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Caregivers urged to vaccinate girls against cervical cancer
By James Omoro 2026-02-15 16:53:28
Caregivers urged to vaccinate girls against cervical cancer
>KMPDU brokers deal with Murang'a County to clear doctors' promotions
By David Njaaga 2026-02-15 12:36:00
KMPDU brokers deal with Murang'a County to clear doctors' promotions
>Kenya's health reforms on track to curb maternal mortality, Ruto says
By PCS 2026-02-14 14:39:51
Kenya's health reforms on track to curb maternal mortality, Ruto says
>102 test positive as over 1,100 turn up for cancer screening in West Pokot
By Irissheel Shanzu 2026-02-14 00:00:00
102 test positive as over 1,100 turn up for cancer screening in West Pokot
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved