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UK meningitis outbreak cases rise to 34: official

Health & Science
 By AFP | 3h ago | 2 min read
 UK meningitis outbreak cases rise to 34: official. [AFP]

The number of meningitis cases reported in a deadly outbreak linked to a nightclub in southeast England rose from 29 to 34, including 23 confirmed cases, UK health officials announced Saturday.

Hundreds of students queued for meningitis B vaccines at the University of Kent -- where several of the cases were reported -- on Saturday morning, after some had to be turned away the previous day.

In total, over 5,700 vaccines have been administered and over 11,000 antibiotics distributed in Kent, where the outbreak is centred, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

Meningitis is a potentially deadly infection that can lead to sepsis if it affects the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

Two people -- one university student and one schoolgirl -- have died in the outbreak, which began just over a week ago, and has resulted in several other young people being hospitalised.

The epicentre is believed to be a three-floor nightclub called Club Chemistry, with authorities urging clubgoers who were at the venue from March 5-7 to come forward and receive medication.

"As of 12:30 pm on 20 March 2026, UKHSA has been notified of 23 confirmed and 11 probable cases of invasive meningococcal disease with epidemiological links to Canterbury, Kent," the health body said in a statement.

It added that a majority of the confirmed cases were group B meningococcal disease (MenB), caused by the meningococcal bacteria.

Bacterial meningitis is rarer and deadlier than the viral type.

Babies have only been routinely vaccinated against MenB since 2015 in the UK.

Kent council's public health director, Anjan Ghosh, on Friday warned that "small household, sporadic clusters" could appear in other parts of the UK as students who have travelled home could "incubate" the bug.

But he said these would be "containable" and stressed that the risk of infection between individuals is low.

One case linked to the outbreak has been reported in France. The French health ministry confirmed Wednesday that a person who had attended the University of Kent was hospitalised in stable condition.

Meningitis is most common in young children, teenagers and young adults.

Initial symptoms include headache, fever, drowsiness and a stiff neck -- but those are symptoms of various illnesses and can hamper prompt diagnosis.

Meningitis can progress rapidly, with another sign often being a rash, and is spread through prolonged close contact, including kissing or the sharing of vapes or drinks.

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