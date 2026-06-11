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AGC Tenwek Hospital receives a boost in paediatric care drive through golf fundraiser

Health & Science
 By Juliet Omelo | 1h ago | 2 min read
 AGC Tenwek Cardiothoracic Centre in Bomet. [File, Standard]

AGC Tenwek Hospital has received a boost in its efforts to expand paediatric healthcare services following a charity golf tournament aimed at raising funds for a specialised children’s unit to address severe malnutrition and other critical health challenges in Kenya’s South Rift region.

 The fundraiser, held at Kericho Golf Club under the hospital’s ‘Hearts in Motion 2026’ initiative, brought together corporate partners, golfers and community stakeholders.

Among the key supporters was Sidian Bank, which contributed Sh1.5 million towards the golf tournament.

 Proceeds from the event will support the establishment of a dedicated Paediatric Unit, including a Malnutrition and Child Development Clinic and a Compassionate Paediatric Fund designed to support vulnerable children requiring urgent medical care.

 According to AGC Tenwek Hospital Director of Fundraising and Development Judith Malel, many families in rural areas continue to face significant barriers to accessing timely healthcare, often resulting in delayed treatment and poorer health outcomes. 

“Rural populations in Kenya face immense barriers to accessing quality healthcare, often forcing families to delay treatment until conditions become critical,” said Malel. 

She added that the hospital currently absorbs approximately Sh4 million every month in uncompensated care to ensure vulnerable patients continue receiving treatment.

Hospital data shows that at least 20 children with severe malnutrition are admitted every month, a situation that continues to strain services and increase treatment risks.

Health experts warn that malnutrition significantly complicates recovery and raises mortality risks among children requiring surgical or specialised interventions.

Speaking during the event, Sidian Bank Chief Executive Officer John Okulo said the bank’s participation was part of broader efforts to support community health initiatives.

“The region experiences many cases of malnourishment and before even getting healthcare, children first need to be nourished before being treated,” he said. 

The charity golf tournament forms part of AGC Tenwek Hospital’s wider 2026 fundraising strategy, which also includes an executive dinner, medical outreaches and a charity run aimed at supporting the expansion of specialised healthcare services. 

Located in Bomet County, AGC Tenwek Hospital serves patients from Bomet, Kericho, Narok and Kisii counties, as well as referrals from other parts of East Africa.

 The facility remains a key referral centre in the South Rift region, particularly for complex and specialised medical cases.

 Hospital officials say continued investment in paediatric care and nutrition support programmes will be critical in improving survival rates and addressing the growing burden of childhood malnutrition in the region.

 

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