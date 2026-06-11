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Health spending plan rises to Sh175.5 billion amid donor cuts

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 43m ago | 3 min read
 

Health CS Aden Duale and PS Ouma Oluga during the launch of biometric registration for dependents aged 7-17 in Nairobi, on June 10, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard] 

The health docket has been allocated Sh175.5 billion in the 2026/27 Budget Estimates, marking a significant increase compared to previous years.

This comes amid reductions in donor support.

The allocation represents an increase of Sh37.5 billion from the current financial year, as the government seeks to accelerate the rollout of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), a key flagship agenda under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

In the estimated budget, the Department of Medical Services has been allocated Sh132.9 billion, while the Department of Public Health has been allocated Sh42.6 billion.

Key expenditures include Sh19.1 billion for the advancement of UHC and Sh8.9 billion for transition of UHC health workers.

The Primary Health Care Fund, which oversees operations of dispensaries and health centres, has been allocated Sh18 billion.

The Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund, which caters for patients requiring emergency and specialised care such as cancer and kidney treatment, has been allocated Sh4 billion.

The blood transfusion docket, which has heavily depended on donors such as the World Bank and US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR), has been allocated Sh853 million

The allocation for blood services will enhance mobilisation to meet Kenya’s annual demand of 500,000 pints to save lives.

Communicable diseases have been allocated Sh4.75 billion, a drop from Sh8.5 billion.

Rising cases of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer and kidney disease have seen an increase in budget allocation from Sh762 million to Sh1.5 billion.

However, immunisation has received a reduction in the budget estimates, raising concerns over the country’s ability to maintain immunisation coverage amid declining donor support, particularly from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

Immunisation management has been allocated Sh6 billion, down from Sh15.6 billion in the 2025/26 budget.

Medical research has recorded a slight increase in allocation, from Sh2.9 billion to Sh3.3 billion.

Research is among the areas that were highly affected by the stop-work order issued by US President Donald Trump in 2025.

There has also been a slight increase in reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health, with an allocation of Sh5.7 billion, up from Sh4.7 billion.

However, the 2026/27 estimates of revenue and expenditure and the medium-term report, signed by Budget and Appropriations Committee chairperson Samuel Atandi, note the need to maintain adequate maternal, newborn and child health services. Experts say increased allocation to maternal and newborn health will help avert deaths of mothers and babies at birth.

Data from the Ministry of Health shows that at least 15 mothers and 92 babies die each day during childbirth.

An allocation of Sh18.5 billion has been made to HIV/Aids, malaria, and tuberculosis programmes under the Global Fund.

These programmes have in the past relied heavily on support from the US government through US Agency for International Development (USAID), PEPFAR and the Global Fund.

The sectors have been significantly affected following the withdrawal of USAID support.

The health committee noted the need to increase resources for immunisation programmes and other primary healthcare interventions. 

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