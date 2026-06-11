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Funding crisis leaves GBV support groups stretched beyond capacity

Health & Science
 By Wanjiku Kariuki | 2h ago | 5 min read
 GBV inflicts profound physical, emotional, and financial wounds on women.[iStockphoto]

After experiencing any form of gender-based violence (GBV), support remains critical to a survivor's healing and recovery.

 While public attention often focuses on medical treatment and justice immediately after the violence, the emotional, psychological and physical effects can last for years.

 Survivors need more than emergency treatment. They require legal assistance, psychosocial support, educational opportunities, family tracing and reintegration, and, in some cases, economic empowerment to help them rebuild their lives.

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