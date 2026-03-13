Mombasa county rolls out injectable PrEP to reduce new HIV infections

A nurse at Tudor Sub-County Hospital in Mombasa administers Lenacapavir injection during the rollout of the vaccine on March 13, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Mombasa County has officially rolled out injectable Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) in a major step toward reducing new HIV infections, with the new prevention option now available in 10 health facilities across the county.

Speaking during the launch at Tudor sub-county hospital in Mombasa county, acting public health director Dr Ahmed Adam, said the introduction of injectable PrEP provides a more convenient and stigma-free alternative for people who struggle with daily oral medication.

According to Dr Adam, the rollout includes two injectable options: Lenacapavir, which offers protection against HIV infection for up to six months, and Cabotegravir, which protects users for two months per dose.

“This is a very exciting moment for Mombasa County. Injectable PrEP provides another prevention option for individuals who find daily oral PrEP difficult due to pill burden or long distances to health facilities,” he said.

The programme is being implemented in 10 facilities across all six sub-counties in Mombasa to ensure wider accessibility for different populations.

Focus is placed on pregnant and breastfeeding mothers to reduce mother-to-child infections, although other groups at risk, such as commercial sex workers, are targeted.

Among the facilities offering the service are Likoni Mrima, Mvita DICE, Junda Sub-county Hospital, Junda Wellness Centre, Miritini CDF, North Hapa Kenya DICE, Junda Dispensary, and Kisauni DICE, among others.

These facilities serve both the general population and key populations, including fisherfolk, truck drivers, and vulnerable communities.

Health officials say the injectable option is expected to address key challenges experienced with oral PrEP, particularly daily pill fatigue and missed doses, which often reduce effectiveness.

However, Dr Adam noted that not everyone will automatically qualify for the injection. Individuals must first undergo screening and must test HIV-negative before receiving the preventive medication.

Currently, health authorities say more than 51,000 people in Mombasa are enrolled in antiretroviral therapy programmes, highlighting the continued need for expanded HIV prevention strategies.

Health officials said continued education and community engagement will be key in increasing the uptake of injectable PrEP and achieving the county’s goal of significantly reducing new HIV infections.

They said those with kidney and liver health complications will not be eligible for the injectable options.

County health teams have also begun community sensitisation campaigns to raise awareness about the new prevention method and hence create a demand.

A nurse at Tudor Sub-County Hospital in Mombasa administers Lenacapavir injection during the rollout of the vaccine on March 13, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Eligibility will also consider individuals with an ongoing risk of HIV infection, including those who have had sexual contact with partners of unknown HIV status within the past six months. The program is particularly targeting pregnant and breastfeeding women, a group health officials say has recently recorded rising new infections in the county.

“We want to reduce new infections among pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and ultimately prevent babies from being born with HIV,” Dr. Adam said.

He cautioned that injectable PrEP may not be suitable for individuals with active liver or kidney disease, though alternative prevention methods such as condoms remain available.

Ms Jacqueline Tsuma, the HIV Coordinator for Jomvu Sub-county, said the county was working closely with community leaders and health educators to ensure people understand the benefits and eligibility requirements of injectable PrEP.

Community leaders have welcomed the new intervention, saying it will help reduce stigma associated with taking daily pills.

Ms Husna Aisha, a community educator with Coastal Stress Empowering Community (CHEC), said the injection will make it easier for people at risk to protect themselves.

Aisha, who has previously used oral PrEP and the vaginal ring, said the injectable option eliminates the challenge of remembering to take daily medication.

“Sometimes people forget to take pills or fear being seen with the medication because others may think they are taking ARVs,” she said.

“With the injection, the medicine stays in your body and no one has to know.”

She also highlighted that the new option could benefit vulnerable groups such as female sex workers, who previously faced challenges accessing prevention services.

Aisha became the first person in Mombasa yesterday to receive the Lenacapavir injection during the launch and has pledged to continue advocating for PrEP uptake as a community champion.

CHEC executive director Ms Anne Nyambura said they have prepared many people for the injectable option and asked the county government to ensure continued distribution.

“We have many people waiting for the injectable PrEP and we want to be assured of continued access,” she said.