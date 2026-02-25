×
Premium

Experts explain new anti-HIV jabs ahead of rollout tomorrow

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 5h ago | 6 min read
 Open bottle of prescription PrEP pills for Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis to help protect people from HIV. [iStockphoto]

Kenyans eligible for the injectable HIV Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) will receive at least four jabs in a year.

The long-acting injection, Lenacapavir, is administered twice a year, once every six months, but during the first visit, a client receives two injections to complete the initial dose.

Individuals qualified for the jab shall be required to take oral PrEP tablets during initiation of the first jab to ensure rapid protection against HIV disease.

